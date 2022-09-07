A goal in the 88th minute by Missouri Valley’s Nicoline Hansen forced a 2-2 draw for Columbia College women’s soccer Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
The Cougars started to find their groove offensively in the first half. Macie Lucas almost put the ball in the back of the net, hanging the ball wide left in the 21st minute.
The Vikings excelled back on the offensive attack and capitalized with a goal by Llara Llorente in the 41st minute to put the Vikings up 1-0 going into the half.
Columbia got on the board early in the second half with a goal by Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco in the 51st minute.
Five minutes later, Jewel Morelan put the Cougars in the lead, but the Vikings got a late goal by Hansen to force the draw.
Columbia’s next game is at 5 p.m. Saturday on the road against Oklahoma Wesleyan.