Columbia College women's golf holds a commanding advantage following the first round of the American Midwest Conference Women's Championship. The Cougars posted 39-over 327 on Monday at Big Creek Country Club in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to lead William Woods by 27 strokes.
CC junior Sydney Willingham, a Rock Bridge grad, is tied for the individual lead after shooting 7-over 79 in the opening round. Lyon's Sydney Czanstkowski and Central Baptist's Alyssa Hagewood were the only other two players to break 80 in the opening round in the battle for medalist honors.