Columbia College lacrosse won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference championship after defeating top-seeded Ottawa (Kansas) 15-14 on Saturday in St. Louis.
Things started out rough for the Cougars, as Ottawa took a 4-2 lead at the end of the first period thanks to two goals from senior Vincent DeMarco, who finished the season with 45 goals and was a key factor in Ottawa being the tournament's No. 1 seed.
DeMarco made his presence known, scoring a game-high six goals while adding an assist. Ottawa continued to roll on offense through the second and third periods, taking a 14-8 lead heading into the final period.
Columbia then scored six unanswered goals in 10 minutes to tie the game. Senior Kellen Brechbill started the scoring barrage with two goals in the first three minutes, cutting the deficit to four.
Derek Howard, Ethan Houston and John Thomas each found the net, and with five minutes remaining, graduate student Tyler Parrott scored the game-tying goal.
With the game tied and only five minutes left, both teams shot the ball several times and came up short. With less than two minutes remaining, Houston received a pass from Parrott and scored the game-winning goal.
Columbia captured its first KCAC championship since 2021, when the team finished a dominant undefeated season by winning the title.
The Cougars now wait to see where they are seeded in the upcoming national tournament.
Columbia track and field finishes second and third at Wildcat Open
Columbia College track and field secured seven first-place finishes to lead the women to a second-place finish with 57 points and the men to third with 60.5 points at the Wildcat Open in Canton.
On the men’s side, Kenny Miller qualified for nationals in the discus competition with his first-place toss of 156 feet, 7 inches.
Ethan Phillips and Gavin Frantz joined Miller with victories in their respective competitions. Phillips earned his first-place finish by leaping 22-3½ in the long jump. Frantz won the hammer throw with a top toss of 169-1.
On the women’s side, junior Lily Ashrafzadeh secured two victories. She won the 400 in 1 minute, 2.42 seconds and was part of the Cougars' 4x400 relay team that finished with a time of 4:39.21.
Madeline Burton and Makenzie Schwartz had the Columbia women's other wins. Burton leapt 35-7¼ to win the triple jump title, and Schwartz cleared 8-3½ to win the pole vault competition.
Columbia next competes in the American Midwest Conference Outdoor Championship on May 4 in St. Louis.
CC baseball splits doubleheader with Owls
Columbia College baseball played a doubleheader against William Woods and split the games in Fulton, losing Game 1 by a score of 3-2 and winning the second game 15-6.
The Cougars only managed two runs in the first game but maintained a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the fifth. It all came crashing down for Columbia when William Woods junior Jack Niggemeie blasted a two-run home run to give the Owls a 3-2 lead, which they held onto over the final two innings.
Sophomore pitcher Bryce Taylor pitched the entire game for Columbia and ended up with the loss after giving up three earned runs and five hits, bringing his season record to 8-4.
It was Columbia’s first loss since an April 1 defeat to Lyon, ending its 11-game winning streak.
The Cougars managed 23 hits in Game 2.
Columbia has its final series of the regular season at home against Harris-Stowe State, which will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday.