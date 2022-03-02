No. 5 Columbia College men’s lacrosse dropped its second game of the season, losing 14-7 against Quincy on Wednesday in Quincy, Illinois.
The Hawks put 34 shots on goal, while the Cougars had only 20 on the net.
Jordan Ernst scored a game-high four goals for Quincy, converting half of his eight shots on goal.
Three Columbia players scored two goals a piece — Tyler Parrott, Cooper Bryant and Joseph Reed.
While the Hawks scored one more goal than Aquinas, Cougars freshman goalie Bryce Peltier made three more saves than his first start, finishing with 20.
Columbia College is back in action against Tennessee Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday in Athens, Tennessee.
CC baseball falls at home against No. 22 MidAmerica Nazarene
Columbia College baseball had just one hit in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position, losing 6-1 to No. 22 MidAmerica Nazarene on Wednesday at Battle.
Indy Stanley’s RBI double in the bottom of the third was Columbia’s only run-scoring play.
Two Pioneers finished with two-RBI games — Ryan Leo and Randy Fernandez.
Cougars starter Pharon Pilgrim was credited with his first loss of the season. Pilgrim pitched 1⅓ inning, allowing five runs on four hits and one walk.
Columbia’s next game is against Evangel in a doubleheader beginning at noon Friday in Springfield.