Columbia College lacrosse was able to take down the No. 8 team in the nation Wednesday on R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
The Cougars took down Benedictine 12-10 in what was Columbia’s sixth game of the year against an opponent that has received votes in the national rankings.
Columbia (4-5, 3-2 KCAC) held an early 4-3 lead after the first quarter, but the real difference in the game came in the second. The Cougars scored four goals while blanking Benedictine (5-5, 5-2) to take a commanding 8-3 lead into halftime.
Columbia staved off a furious second-half comeback, in which the Cougars were outshot 41-13, to win their first game over a ranked opponent this season. Though the Cougars were outshot 66-34, Columbia had 47% of its shots on net as opposed to just 27% for the Ravens.
Cougars goalie Bryce Peltier saved eight shots while Ravens keeper Duncan Loud saved just four. Trevor Doren and Joseph Reed were the heroes for Columbia in this one as Doren found the back of the net four times and Joseph Reed tallied a hat trick.
The Cougars will look to win their third straight game at 5 p.m. Friday in Columbia against Mount Vernon Nazarene.