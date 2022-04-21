Columbia College lacrosse battled, but ultimately fell short against No. 1 ranked St. Ambrose in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinals. The Cougars dropped the matchup 17-13 on Thursday in Atchison, Kansas.
This was the second matchup between the two this season, and Columbia (9-7, 7-3) was much more competitive in its second time around. St. Ambrose (14-1, 10-0) found itself down 3-2 in the first but responded with three goals in 90 seconds. Columbia got one back on a Tyler Parrott goal with one second remaining in the quarter to make it a 5-4 game going into the second.
Each team scored three in the second quarter with three different Cougars finding the net. On the other end, Cole Danner scored two of his six goals to help St. Ambrose maintain a 8-7 lead at the half.
The teams again went back and forth in the third quarter, with each team adding two goals in the period, but it all went awry for the Cougars in the fourth quarter. With the score at 10-9, St. Ambrose went on a 7-2 run to start the fourth.
Columbia was outshot 20-7 in the fourth quarter and 65-40 throughout the game, which ultimately proved fatal for the Cougars.
Parrott led the Cougars with five goals in the contest, and John Thomas recorded a hat trick. Danner’s six goals led St. Ambrose on offense, and Michael Shakerin also added a hat trick.