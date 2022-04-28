Columbia College men and women’s track and field both finished in the top five in the Truman State Twilight Invite 2022 on Thursday in Kirksville. The men’s team finished second, while the women finished fourth.
Halie Moeller, Charlie Werth and the women’s 4x100 meter relay were the only Cougars with first-place finishes. Moeller’s performance came in the pole vault while Werth’s was in the 1,500 meter run.
Other impressive performances came from freshmen Madeline Burton and Ethan Phillips who finished third and second in the long jump, respectively.
Columbia will next gear up for the AMC Outdoor Championships on May 6 in St. Louis.