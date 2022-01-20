From start to finish, Columbia College men’s basketball controlled the game Thursday in its 101-65 win against Central Baptist. The Cougars’ 3-point shooting was key in their rout of the Mustangs, hitting 16 of 33 from deep.
Cole Gerken made 5 of 7 3-pointers off the bench and led Columbia (11-10, 5-2 American Midwest Conference) in scoring with 23 points.
“Cole gave us a nice spark off the bench,” Cougars coach Tomas Brock said, “obviously with his shooting and his energy. I think he grabbed a few offensive rebounds, too, that were key.”
Gerken collected three offensive boards along with another three on defense.
Chima Oduocha was another Columbia player who performed well, leading the Cougars with 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
“Our focus is always defensively first, and I think that kind of sparked our offense,” Brock said. “We were able to get some stops early and get out in transition, get some layups and then wide-open 3s in transition.”
The Cougars finished with 38 rebounds, while Central Baptist collected 26 boards.
Columbia’s defensive ability made it easy for it to outshoot the Mustangs, converting 41 of 71 field goals to Central Baptist’s 24 of 56.
“Well, they’re down a couple guys. They have a few guys in COVID protocol that are normally really important to them,” Brock said. “Their bench was thin. Every conference game is tough. Credit our guys for being focused and playing super hard. Especially was pleased in the second half that we kept the foot on the gas pedal, and we’re able to kind of run away with it.”
CC women’s basketball beats Central Baptist, remains undefeated in conference play
DeLaney Horstman provided a jolt off the bench for Columbia College women’s basketball, scoring 14 points and finishing with a team-high 14 rebounds and four steals. The Cougars defeated Central Baptist 82-72 in Columbia.
Clare Shetley led the Cougars with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.
Columbia’s rebounding helped guide it to victory. The Cougars collected 43 boards to Central Baptist’s 34.
Columbia (15-4, 8-0) has won six straight games. Its last loss was Dec. 11 against Science & Arts.
The Cougars are back in action against Williams Baptist at 1 p.m. Saturday at Southwell Complex in Columbia.