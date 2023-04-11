Columbia College men's and women's golf teams each won their respective tournaments on Tuesday at the Missouri Valley College Spring Invitational in Marshall.

The men’s team finished in a tie for first with Central Methodist after shooting 24-under 840. The women won their tournament outright, finishing 120-over 984.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you