Columbia College men's and women's golf teams each won their respective tournaments on Tuesday at the Missouri Valley College Spring Invitational in Marshall.
The men’s team finished in a tie for first with Central Methodist after shooting 24-under 840. The women won their tournament outright, finishing 120-over 984.
For the men, they earned their second-straight tournament title after their win at the Battle at Big Creek last week. The women's team earned its second championship title in the spring, winning the CC Spring Invitational last month.
On the men's side, sophomore and Rock Bridge alum Sean Minor tied for first with a 204. Graduate student Cameron VanLeer wasn’t far behind, finishing fifth with a 207.
On the women’s side, four top-ten finishes propelled the Cougars to the victory. Graduate student Emily Strunck was the lead Cougar, placing fifth with a 241.
Up next, the CC men head to Mountain Home, Arkansas, for the American Midwest Conference Men’s Championship beginning April 24. The CC women’s team competes in the Women’s Championship beginning May 1.
Columbia baseball capitalizes on key mistakes
Columbia College baseball went on the road and delivered in a big way, defeating Park University 11-7.
The Cougars' victory marks their fifth-straight win against the Pirates, having last lost to them in 2018. Coincidentally, the final score of last year's win against Park was also 11-7.
This win extends the Cougars’ recent winning streak to six games for a season record of 26-12. During that streak, they have scored 10+ runs in three of those six, and achieved 10+ hits in all but one.
On Tuesday, the Cougars notched 14 hits with nine going for extra-bases.
Junior Riley Poulton hit a two-run home run to bring the score to 11-4 at the top of the eighth inning.
Columbia capitalized off four Pirate errors, scoring five unearned runs, with three coming in the second inning alone. On the opposite end, only one of Park University’s seven runs was unearned.
Park University tried to rally late, scoring three runs in the ninth . That would not be enough to overcome the deficit created by multiple errors in the outfield.
Columbia will next travel to Arkansas for a series against Central Baptist College. The Cougars play a doubleheader on Friday with the games taking place at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Cougars softball sweeps doubleheader against William Woods
Columbia College softball won both of its games in a doubleheader against William Woods on Tuesday in Fulton.
In the first game, both teams managed only three hits apiece, with the Cougars (16-15, 11-3 AMC) winning 1-0. William Woods (14-21, 8-4 AMC) mustered one run in the second game, but managed only two hits and lost 2-1.
Senior Abigail Pringer got things started for Columbia, leading off the game with a double and later coming home on an Emily King groundout.
This was all the support that former AMC Pitcher of the Year and Rock Bridge alum Ella Schouten needed, striking out 12 batters while allowing only three Owl hits in a complete game. The win was her 11th this season.
In the second game, it was freshman Jazlin Gottman's turn on the hill. Gottman also pitched a complete game, striking out nine and allowing two hits. She picked up her 13th win of the season.
On the offensive side, reigning AMC/NAIA Player of the Week Athena Wheeler hit a solo home run in the second inning, her fifth homer in six games. The other run was supplied by Bailey Merritt, hitting an RBI groundout in the fourth to score Suzanna Shanks.
Columbia returns home with a doubleheader against Williams Baptist College on Friday with games scheduled for 2p.m. and 4p.m.
Stephens suffers tough loss to Cottey College
Stephens softball suffered back-to-back losses on the road against Cottey Collegein a doubleheader Tuesday in Nevada, Missouri. The scores of the two games were 13-1 and 8-0, respectively.
The Stars (13-20) had won two games against Cottey in 2015, but have failed to win any of the six games since.
Cottey established a big lead early on, and Stephens had a hard time getting any chances. The Stars were only able to score one run in the first inning.
Stephens next hosts Central Baptist College for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday at Battle High School.