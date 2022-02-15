Columbia College men’s basketball defeated Health Sciences & Pharmacy 76-57 in its final American Midwest Conference game at home this season. The Cougars’ victory keeps them at second in the AMC and one game ahead of third-place William Woods.
The Cougars’ rebounding advantage was crucial in their victory, finishing with 40 to the Eutectics’ 31.
There were three Columbia players with five or more boards. Beau Washer collected 12, Chima Oduocha had six and Collin Parker totaled five.
“I thought we did a good job tonight, limited their second-chance opportunities,” Columbia College coach Tomas Brock said. “We talked about rebounding being a group effort and all five guys trying to get involved and we did that tonight.”
Tony Burks put in a splendid shooting performance for Columbia, scoring 19 points. The junior converted 7 of 8 from the field and made a perfect 2 of 2 beyond the arc.
“That was one of his better games,” Brock said. “He also did a great job on the defensive end, so I was I was really pleased with his performance and his effort.”
On the defensive end, Burks collected four rebounds along with one block and a steal.
UHSP pressured the Cougars with a 5-0 run in the first half and a 9-0 run in the second half. After making a layup to end the 9-0 run, Odoucha was hyped along with players and fans.
“Our guys responded, we were able to bounce back after a couple of their runs and go on a little bit of a run ourselves,” Brock said. “And then finally at the end, we were able to get a little breathing room.”
Columbia’s 3-point shooting helped give it breathing room, going 9 of 29 beyond the arc, while the Eutectics were 3 of 23.
Kemryn Jenkins provided a spark off the bench for the Cougars, scoring 15 points, including 3 of 7 from deep.
Jason Udolisa led UHSP offensively with 22 points and was a tough matchup for Columbia’s defense all night.
“I think his quickness on the interior bothered us a little bit,” Brock said. “He was able to get some to some good spots. And they’ve also got really good shooters around, so that creates space.”
The Cougars travel to Arkansas for their final two conference games. They play Central Baptist on Thursday and Williams Baptist on Saturday.
“We’ve secured at least one home game in the conference tournament,” Brock said. “And now we got two games left. And we’ll try to get it to where we get to play at least two home games. But the big thing for us we talked about is we want to focus on the process of getting better. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and start thinking too much about the tournament. We still got a tough road trip and two more regular-season games, where we just need to do our best to finish strong this week.”