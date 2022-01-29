In a tense game that saw 10 lead changes, Columbia College men’s basketball defeated William Woods 63-62 on Saturday to win its sixth straight. The victory means the Cougars remain in second place in the American Midwest Conference, while also avenging their Dec. 4 loss to the Owls in Fulton.
Nathan Schwartze’s 3-point shot with 12:43 left in the first half gave William Woods the lead for most of the half.
Columbia (14-10, 8-2 AMC) took the lead 10:32 later after Chima Oduocha scored on a layup, screaming as he made the bucket and hyping up Cougars fans and players alike.
“I work on it every day in practice and I just had to just get there, get to my spot, just pull up and make it,” Oduocha said.
A wild ending to the first half unfolded.
After Oduocha’s layup, Tony Burks stole the ball from an Owls player, then made a layup in transition.
Darius Yohe responded with a rim-shaking dunk that put William Woods (12-11, 6-3) down by only two points with 1:14 left. After Burks’ missed 3 for the Cougars, Makenzie Fessler hit a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left, which put the Owls up by one.
Trendon Tisdale’s 3-point shot with 34 seconds on the clock gave Columbia a 31-29 lead at halftime.
“Trendon gave us a big lift in the first half,” Cougars coach Tomas Brock said. “He kind of carried us there offensively, hit a couple big 3s.”
Tisdale went 4 of 6 beyond the arc in the first half, scoring all of Columbia’s 3-pointers through 20 minutes.
Picking up where they left off, the Cougars stayed on top for 12:45 to begin the second half. Schwartze’s jumper with 7:15 left put William Woods 53-52 up.
After Schwartze’s shot, there were three lead changes before Burks’ 3-pointer gave Columbia the lead with 2:55 left. Burks’ shot from deep was enough to give the Cougars the win.
“I was kind of off the whole game, (but) my teammates believe in me and I just hit a good shot,” Burks said.
It was still a nerve-wracking ending for both sides, as William Woods got to within a point thanks to Mike Robinson’s triple with six seconds remaining. With a second left, the Owls’ Schwartze missed the game-winning jumper.
“Well, we wish we could have stretched it out there a little bit at the end,” Brock said. “If you make a couple freethrows and get one or two more stops. That being said, you look at a 40-minute game. Our team held them to 33% shooting from the field. We really did a great job defensively, and that gave us a chance.”
Columbia College is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Health Sciences and Pharmacy in Columbia.
CC women’s basketball gets back in the win column, demolishes William Woods
Clare Shetley registered her seventh double-double of the season and third consecutive as Columbia College women’s basketball wiped out William Woods 62-43. Shetley scored 12 points and collected a team-high 10 rebounds.
Abby Backes also performed well, finishing with a team-high 13 points and five assists.
The Cougars’ shooting was too much for the Owls. Columbia was 40% from the field and made 38.1% of its 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Owls (6-15, 3-8) made 30% of their field goals and were 15.8% from behind the arc.
William Woods' 12 turnovers ended up being costly, as Columbia (17-5, 10-1 AMC) scored 15 points off of them.
The Cougars are back in action against Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.