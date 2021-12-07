Columbia College men’s basketball defeated Baptist Bible 95-71 on Tuesday at Southwell Complex in Columbia.
One reason the Cougars (7-7, 1-1 AMC) won comfortably over the Patriots (6-3) was their points from the paint, outscoring Baptist Bible 32-18.
Another factor was Columbia’s field-goal shooting; the Cougars were 33 of 65 (50.8%) to Baptist Bible’s 23 of 64 (35.9%).
Columbia’s Collin Parker led in scoring with 21 points off the bench, shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 2 of 4 from the 3-point line.
Tony Burks was another Cougar that had a solid night, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Up next, Columbia plays Kansas Wesleyan at 3 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.