Columbia College men’s basketball defeated Lyon 90-71 in its AMC conference opener on Thursday at Southwell Complex in Columbia.
A key factor in the Cougars’ victory was rebounding, as Columbiaedged the Scots 48 to 33 on the boards.
Tony Burks was the Cougars’ best player, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Lyon’s John Paul Morgan was the top scorer with 24 points, shooting 10 of 18 from the field and 3 of 5 from the 3-point line.
The Scots had a better night from deep, converting 9 of 19 (47.4%) to the Cougars’ 9 of 29 (31%)from 3-point land.
Columbia is back in action against William Woods at 3 p.m. Saturday in Fulton.
CC women’s basketball defeats Lyon in conference opener
Columbia College women’s basketball beat Lyon 67-53 in its AMC conference opener on Thursday at Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Every player in the Cougars’ (8-3, 1-0 AMC) starting five had double-digit scoring totals, with sophomore standout Mackenzie Dubbert leading the group with 16 points on 50% shooting (5 of 10).
Allison Stiers was Columbia’s best all-around player, finishing with 13 points (6 of 10), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
The Cougars were significantly better at shooting than the Scots (5-4, 0-1), converting 26 of 54 (48.1%) compared to Lyon’s 21 of 59 (35.6%).
Up next, Columbia faces William Woods at 1 p.m. Saturday in Fulton.
Stephens barely escapes William Woods
Stephens College basketball edged out William Woods in a 52-48 thriller Thursday night. The matchup was more of a defensive battle, with both teams having poor shooting performances (Stephens 33.9% from the field, William Woods 31.6%).
Junior Allison Moore led the Stars (4-2) in scoring once again, netting 15 points. She was the only Stephens player to score in double digits. William Woods (3-7) had no starter reach double figures, which ended up being a crucial difference-maker.
Stephens will next play against Health Sciences and Pharmacy at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis.