Columbia College men’s golf is in first place after carding an 8-over-par 296 in the opening round of the WBU Spring Classic at Cherokee Village South Course in Cherokee Village, Arkansas.
Cougars golfers Noah Wilson and Pedro Marchioni are tied for second, posting even-par 72.
Williams Baptist’s Chance Matthews leads the individual standings through 18 holes, signing for a 71.
Columbia’s Hunter Parker shot 3 over and is tied for 12th, Kanon Kendrick carded 77 and is tied for 23rd and Cameron VanLeer posted 79 and is tied for 32nd.
The Cougars will play their second and final round of the event Tuesday.
CC finishes Day 1 in second at WBU Spring Classic
Columbia College women’s golf is in second place after posting a 30-over-par 318 in the first round of the WBU Spring Classic at Cherokee Village South Course in Cherokee Village, Arkansas. The Cougars are 18 strokes behind leaders Blue Mountain College.
Emily Strunck is Columbia’s top golfer on the individual leaderboard, carding a 5-over 77, good enough to be tied for fourth.
Blue Mountain’s Dejon Lee is first through the opening round after shooting 72.
The Cougars’ Haleigh Berrey and Carson Hall carded 8 over and are tied for seventh, Lillian Knipfel posted 81 and is in ninth, Cassidy McAlpine and Sydney Willingham 87 and are tied for 13th. Willingham is competing as an individual.
Columbia will play its final round in the WBU Spring Classic Tuesday.