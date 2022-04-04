Columbia College men’s golf is in fourth place after the first round of the Prairie Dunes Collegiate at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Cougars’ top golfer on the individual leaderboard is Noah Wilson, who posted even-par 70 and is tied for fifth place.
Iowa Western Community College’s Gustav Sjöberg is first through the opening round after signing for a 67. Twelve players, including Columbia’s Wilson, are within five strokes of first place after 18 holes.
As a team, the Cougars carded 21-over 301, which has them in fourth. Iowa Western is first through one round, posting 285.
Columbia’s Kanon Kendrick shot 5 over and is tied for 22nd, Cameron VanLeer and Pedro Marchioni carded 78 and are tied for 43rd and Drew Higgins posted 79 and is tied for 51st.
The Cougars will play their second and final round of the event Tuesday.