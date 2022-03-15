Columbia College men’s golf carded a 37-over-par 605 and finished first in the Ron Streck Invitational at MeadowBrook Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Cougars golfer Noah Wilson took home the individual title in a playoff. He finishedclosed with a 3-over 74 to post 4-over 146 through 36 holes, tied with Tyler Sansgaard of Des Moines Area CC.
The Columbia scores following Wilson were Pedro Marchioni, who posted 151 and placed tied for fourth; Cameron VanLeer, who shot 153 and finished tied for eighth; Kanon Kendrick, who signed for 156 and placed 12th; and Preston Bennett, who finished at 157 and tied for 13th.
Columbia will compete in the William Woods Spring Invitational on March 28-29 at Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton.
CC women’s golf wins the Ron Streck Invitational
Columbia College women’s golf shot a 97-over-par 673 to win the Ron Streck Invitational by 15 strokes.
The Cougars’ top individual scorer was Haleigh Berrey, who signed for 163 and finished second.
After Berry, Columbia’s scores were Emily Strunck, who posted 164 and placed third; Lillian Knipfel, who carded 169 and finished sixth; and Carson Hall and Cassidy McAlpine, who recorded 180 and tied for 15th.
- Sydney Willingham competed as an individual, carded 183 and placed 18th.
Columbia will compete in the Midwest Intercollegiate Invitational starting on Sunday at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar.
CC baseball completes sweep against Viterbo
Columbia College baseball won two games against Viterbo on Tuesday, finishing off a four-game sweep. The Cougars extended their winning streak to nine games.
The V-Hawks’ seventh-inning comeback fell short as the Columbia took the first game 3-2.
Alex Grellner, who replaced the Cougars’ starter JP Schneider in the seventh, was responsible for two Viterbo runs in his short-lived appearance. The only three V-Hawks batters he faced reached base, two of which were walks.
Left fielder Andrew Paten came in to pitch for Grellner with the score 3-0. During Grellner’s appearance, two runners scored.
Viterbo’s Marcus Hornacek hit an RBI single to centerfield, making it a 3-1 game.
The next batter up was Kendal Hofer, who reached on a fielder’s choice that brought a run in while Hornacek was out at second.
With one more out with runners on first and third and one run to tie it, V-Hawks first baseman Blake Warner had the game in his hands. Paten sealed the deal for the Cougars, striking Warner out to end the game.
Paten was credited with the save — his first this season.
Schneider (3-0) earned the win. He pitched six innings, allowing no runs on two hits and three walks while recording nine strikeouts.
In game two, Columbia cruised to a comfortable 10-2 victory.
There were three Columbia players with two-plus RBI games — Cade Carson (3), Duffin Makings (2) and Jarrett Newell (2).
Makings rounded the bases on a two-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fourth.
In the next inning, Newell hit a single to left field that drove in two more runs.
All three of Carson’s RBI came on a double to right-center in the fifth.
Six of the Cougars’ runs were scored in the fifth inning.
Starter Jake Deakins pitched five innings for Columbia, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out seven. He was credited with the win, moving Deakins to 3-1 on the season.
The Cougars will face Lyon in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday in Columbia. It’s Columbia’s first series against a conference opponent this season.
Stephens losing streak to William Woods extends
Going into Tuesday’s doubleheader, Stephens softball had never beaten William Woods. That losing streak extended to 30 games, with the Stars falling 10-0 in five innings in game one and 4-0 in game two. The Stars managed only three hits in each game against Owls pitchers Sarah Randermann and Alexis Hassler. On the flip side, William Woods had a field day at the plate, scoring four runs in the opening frame and five runs in the fifth. Gillian Hale was pulled before the final out in the fifth after allowing 11 hits and all 10 runs, with eight of them earned. William Woods didn’t have an easy time getting past Grace Tath in game two, holding the Owls to two hits through the first four innings. Things fell apart in the fifth inning, with exhaustion of throwing 70-plus pitches coming into effect. With the bases loaded, Taylor Bell smacked one out to center for a three-run RBI double. Tath (1-1) pitched the remainder of the game, going a ludicrous 133 pitches, while only giving up eight hits and three earned runs. Tath also had three of the six Stars’ hits during the course of the entire doubleheader. Stephens fell to 3-11 and extended its losing streak to eight. The Stars resume play at 2 p.m. Monday in St. Louis for a doubleheader against Harris-Stowe. The Stars beat the Hornets 18-0 on Feb. 27.