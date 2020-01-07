It wasn’t easy, but the Columbia College Cougars found a way to keep the new year sweet.
Senior guard Justin Shaw had 19 points and nine rebounds, senior forward Thibault Benabid added 13 on 6-9 shooting, and the Cougars squeaked out a 94-84 win over the Lincoln Lynx in overtime at the Southwell Complex on Tuesday night in Columbia.
CC (9-7, 4-4 American Midwest Conference) won for the third time in as many tries in 2020, beating a nonconference opponent that ended up giving the team a run for its money. Lincoln led most of the first half and took a 36-31 lead into the locker room at halftime. The lead was thanks largely to the Lynx shooting 8-of-16 from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes.
The beginning of the second half was more of the same, and five minutes in Lincoln had itself a 12 point lead and looked poised to run away with it. But the Cougars crawled back in the game and used their much deeper bench to tire out the Lynx. Back-to-back 3s from junior Jorge Bueno allowed the Cougars to retake the lead before Lincoln scored in the waning seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime.
CC’s bench outscored Lincoln’s reserves 28-4 in the contest and provided minutes that proved valuable in the closing minutes of the second half and overtime. Their work paid off: The Cougars shot 75% from the field in the overtime period and opened it on an 8-2 run to secure their 10-point victory.
The Cougars will play their next game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to St. Louis to take on St. Louis College of Pharmacy.