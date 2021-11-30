Liam Gibbs recorded his third consecutive shutout for seventh-seed Columbia College men’s soccer in its 2-0 victory against 10th-seed Marymount California in the NAIA National Championship opening round in Decatur, Alabama.
Gibbs made three saves in his clean sheet performance. The Cougars’ goalie has stopped eight shots total through three NAIA tournament games.
Joey Spotanski scored Columbia’s first goal in the 19th minute.
Jackson Schrum netted the Cougars‘ (14-2-3, No. 10 NAIA) second goal, which was assisted by Erik Rajoy.
Columbia scored on two of its three shots on target in the matchup. The Cougars amassed 14 shots to the Mariners’ 11.
Through three NAIA tournament matches — spanning the opening round and the final site — Columbia has outscored its opponents 8-0.
The Cougars will face a familiar foe in their quarterfinal matchup as they take on Oklahoma Wesleyan, which defeated Columbia 3-0 in the semifinal of the 2020 NAIA National Championship on May 8, 2021.