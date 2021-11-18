There wasn’t much fourth-seeded Point could do to stop top-seed Columbia College men’s soccer’s attack Thursday in the NAIA National Championship opening-round semifinal.
The No. 10 Cougars defeated the Skyhawks 3-0 in a wonderful team performance.
It didn’t take long for Columbia’s attack to get going. Nathan Durdle’s fourth-minute goal, assisted by Diego Navia, began the Cougars’ scoring.
Durdle did a flip to celebrate, getting Columbia’s fans pumped up early.
Joey Spotanski had a chance to add another for Columbia in the fifth minute, but his shot went wide.
While the Cougars (12-2-3) had seven shots in the first half, they couldn’t score a second goal and went into the break up 1-0.
“I thought it could have been three goals in the first half,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “The game was not over at that point, but I do think we were in control of the game start to finish.”
Columbia’s inability to capitalize on its chance continued in the second half until Jackson Schrum’s 57th-minute goal.
Schrum scored off a brilliant corner that showcased the Cougars’ set-piece ability.
“We got the flick.The ball was put into a dangerous spot,” Klein said. “Jackson’s attacking you know, we’ve spent some time on set pieces. That was big to get that one, glad that he got it.”
Logan Mangrum scored the third and final goal for Columbia in the 68th minute.
While Mangrum was credited with the goal, the ball was deflected into Point’s net by its defense.
Klein mentioned the Skyhawks (11-6-2) were missing a few key players. Point’s leading goal scorer Jeronimo Leguizamon was involved, though.
“I think you could see it every time 18 (Leguizamon) got the ball,” Klein said. “He’s dangerous on the dribble. He can strike a great ball, leads the country in goals. You know, certainly we knew we were going to be trying to identify where he was on the field.”
Leguizamon is the NAIA’s scoring leader with 25 goals.
“I think 6 (Pablo Sanz Diez) was hurting a little bit, and he’s kind of their distributing player in the middle of the field,” Klein said. “But overall, I think they’re a pretty good soccer team. I just think, you know, our pressure in our organization was just a little bit too much for him (Sanz Diez) today.”
The game got physical in the second half as both teams received two yellow cards.
Seeing its season was about to be over, the Point defense looked stuck in the second half.
“You know, every team right now is down to their final match,” Klein said. “They’re fighting hard defensively.”
Columbia fans will be happy to see their team advance to Saturday’s opening-round final against second-seeded Lindsey Wilson (13-2-2, No. 11), which defeated third-seeded Grand View 4-3 in double overtime in the other semifinal.