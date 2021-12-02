Seventh-seeded Columbia College men’s soccer defeated second-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-1 in an NAIA Championship quarterfinal Thursday in Decatur, Alabama. It proved to be a redemption win for the Cougars, who lost to the Eagles in the semifinals last season.
Charles Norman scored Columbia’s first goal in the 25th minute on an assist by Carter Redford.
Joey Spotanski netted a penalty in the 31st minute to make it 2-0 for the Cougars (15-2-3, No. 10 NAIA).
Spotanski leads Columbia in scoring with nine goals and also scored in the Cougars’ last match against Marymount California.
Even though the Eagles (21-3, No. 2 NAIA) had five shots to the Cougars’ four at halftime, Columbia led 2-0.
Cougars goalkeeper Liam Gibbs kept Oklahoma Wesleyan scoreless until Stefan Lukic’s goal in the 75th minute. Gibbs had gone 345 minutes without conceding in NAIA tournament action before Lukic’s strike.
Eagles goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic didn’t have a single save in the match, while Gibbs had two.
Oklahoma Wesleyan finished with 15 shots to Columbia’s seven.
Columbia, with only 11 goals allowed in 20 matches, has one of the nation’s best defenses. Central Methodist is the only team left with a better defensive record. It has conceded 10 goals in 22 games.
In the other semifinal, top-seeded CMU will face fifth-seeded Keiser at 1 p.m. Saturday.