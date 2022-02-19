Columbia College women's basketball wrapped up its regular season with a 79-74 road victory over Williams Baptist on Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. It was the Cougars' sixth straight win, and secured the number No. 2 seed in the American Midwest Conference tournament.
Williams Baptist (14-15, 8-10) got out to a quick 10-2 lead but Columbia (23-6, 16-2) answered with an 11-3 run and never trailed again. The Cougars led by as many as 18 in the second half before an Eagles comeback attempt fell short.
Mackenzie Dubbert and Mallory Shetley each scored a team-leading 19 points. Peyton Crowe also scored in double figures with 12 points.
The win capped off a busy week in which Columbia played and won three contests. The focus now shifts to the AMC Tournament, in which Columbia will host a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Southwell Complex. The Cougars will also host a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday if they win their quarterfinal contest.
CC men's use dominant second half to top Williams Baptist, clinches second seed
In the same fashion as the women's team, Columbia College men's basketball capped off its regular season with an 81-58 victory over Williams Baptist to clinch the second seed in the AMC Tournament. It was the fifth win in a row for the Cougars.
Columbia (19-11, 13-3) trailed for much of the first half but used a 14-2 run to take its 34-28 lead into halftime. The Cougars scored 47 points in the second half to jet away.
Williams Baptist (15-11, 7-9) had no answer for Columbia's offense, as the Cougars hit 51.6% of their shots. Columbia also shot 9 of 20 from beyond the arc.
Freshman Collin Parker led the Cougars in scoring with 19 points. Chima Oduocha had a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Tony Burks poured in 16 points.
Columbia's next game will be in the AMC quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Southwell Complex.
CC softball swept in doubleheader at USAO invitational
A day after sweeping a doubleheader at the USAO Invitational in Chickasha, Oklahoma, Columbia College softball was unable to replicate the success, suffering its first doubleheader sweep of the season.
The No. 6 Cougars opened the day against unbeaten No. 4 Oklahoma City. Much like the first meeting, Columbia couldn't get its bats going against the Stars in a 5-1 defeat.
Columbia managed four hits and one run in the contest against Stars starter Lexi Duff. The run came courtesy of a Karolina Arbova solo shot in the fifth inning, her fourth of the year. Duff pitched a complete game to move her record to 5-0.
Freshman Ella Schouten surrendered four runs on six hits in 2 ⅔ innings before she was relieved by Madison Ramsey, who gave up a run on three hits over the final 4 ⅓ innings. Schouten suffered her first loss of the year and now sits at 3-1 on the season.
Columbia's second game was against Oklahoma Panhandle State, which the Cougars beat earlier in the season. The Aggies got their revenge in this contest however, beating Columbia 3-2.
The Cougars got seven hits during the game, which was more than the Aggies, but couldn't get any timely hitting until too late in the game.
A pinch-hit 2-RBI single for Abby Jordan in the fourth and an RBI single from Hayley Saur in the fifth put Columbia in a 3-0 hole going into the bottom of the sixth.
The Cougars put up two in the sixth on a Taylor Barnes bunt single and Mackenzie Kasarda sac-fly, but Aggies starter Sarah Conley got a Jodi Polly groundout to escape the jam.
Columbia began to rally in the seventh, getting runners on first and second with one out, but Conley again escaped, getting an Arbova pop out and a Barnes strikeout to cap off the complete game performance.
Columbia starter Alyssa Roll went 4 ⅔ innings, striking out four and surrendering three runs on six hits before she was relieved by Schouten. Schouten pitched the final 2 ⅓ innings, allowing no hits or runs.
Columbia now stands at 5-4 on the season. It will next play in the Gulf Coast Invitational at 3:15 p.m. on March 4 in Gulf Shores, Alabama, against Texas A&M-Texarkana.
CC baseball splits doubleheader against College of the Ozarks
Columbia College baseball split its doubleheader on the road against College of the Ozarks, suffering its first loss in what has been a strong start to the season.
Columbia opened the day with an 8-0 victory over the Bobcats. Six different Cougars had an RBI, and Columbia struck quickly, scoring seven of its runs in the first four innings.
Columbia spun a one-hitter, with starter Dan Fick giving up the lone knock to go along with a walk and five strikeouts in five innings of work. He was relieved by Kaleb Richards who pitched two scoreless innings while striking out three.
The second game did not go as well for Columbia. Ozarks defeated Columbia 8-2.
The Cougars committed three errors and couldn't stop the bleeding. Starter Reece Clapp gave up two unearned runs before being pulled after 2 ⅔ innings pitched.
Jake Deakins relieved, who struggled in his 3 ⅓ innings. Deakins started the fourth inning with the score tied at two, but the Bobcats jumped all over Deakins, scoring six runs over the next three innings, including four in the sixth to pull away from the Cougars.
Columbia now stands at 4-1 this season. The Cougars continue their series against the Bobcats with another doubleheader beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Point Lookout.