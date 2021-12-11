Columbia College men's basketball found itself in a deep hole at the end of the first half Saturday — a hole it couldn't dig out of in a 80-69 loss to Kansas Wesleyan.
Things spiraled out of control quickly for the Cougars. The game was close with four and a half minutes remaining in the first half, with Columbia trailing 29-21. The Coyotes weren't keen on keeping things that close however, going on a 14-5 run to pull ahead of Columbia at the half.
While the Cougars slowly cut away at Kansas Wesleyan's lead through the second half, their climb wasn't assisted by the team's 3-point shooting. It was a forgettable afternoon for Columbia at the arc, making just 3 out of 16 3-pointers (18.8%).
Guard Kemryn Jenkins and forward Chima Oduocha led the Cougars with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Oduocha was highly efficient in the paint, going 8 for 11 and recording nine rebounds and three steals. Jenkins knocked down two of Columbia's three 3-pointers and also recorded two assists.