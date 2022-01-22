A stingy defensive effort and a dominant showing on the glass paved the way for the Columbia College men’s team to pick up its fourth win in a row. The Cougars never took their foot off of the gas following a halftime lead, winning 86-60 against Williams Baptist.
Chima Oduocha was the catalyst, leading Columbia (12-10, 6-2 American Midwest Conference) with 20 points. He grabbed eight boards as well.
”Chima was good, he’s been good all year, we like to play through him in the post,” Cougars coach Tomas Brock said. “He’s done a good job continuing to improve on the defensive end and becoming an anchor for us as well.”
Columbia ensured that Williams Baptist never got into a rhythm, holding the Eagles to just 34.8% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc. The Cougars dominated the glass as well, grabbing a staggering 63 rebounds against just 28 for Williams Baptist.
”That’s been the key for this team throughout the year,” Brock said. “Over the last few weeks we’ve gotten much better defensively and that leads to easier offense.”
The strong defensive effort was welcome as the Cougars, who shot 16 of 33 from beyond the arc in their previous contest against Central Baptist, shot just 7 of 26 from deep against Williams Baptist.
”We just want to take quality, open 3-point shots,” Brock said. “Some nights you hit 16, others you hit seven or eight. I thought for the most part they were quality looks.
Columbia has been on a roll since entering conference play, as it now sits in second in the AMC in the midst of its four-game surge. The Cougars trail only Missouri Baptist, which is undefeated in conference play as it currently stands and will face Columbia later in the season.
The Cougars‘ next contest will be on the road against Lyon. The two previously met in Columbia on Dec. 2, which ended in a 90-71 win for the Cougars. However, Brock is not taking Lyon lightly.
“It’ll be tough. Batesville is a really tough place to play, and anytime you’re on the road in league play it’s hard,” Brock said. “Big thing is to just have a really good week of practice and preparation, and get some rest.”
Columbia face the Scots at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Batesville, Arkansas.