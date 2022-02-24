Columbia College men’s basketball kicked off postseason play hosting Hannibal-LaGrange, a team the Cougars swept in the regular season. The third time was not the charm for No. 7 seed Hannibal, as No. 2 seed Columbia picked up the 81-53 victory to advance to the American Midwest Conference semifinals.
Columbia (20-11) got off to a fast start offensively, shooting 57.1% from the field in the first half. The Cougars went 8 of 13 from beyond the arc, which gave Columbia a comfortable lead for much of the half.
“The most important thing is we took care of the basketball,” coach Tomas Brock said. “We only have five turnovers on the night. If you take care of the ball and make sure that you’re getting a shot each and every possession, that usually leads to efficient offense.”
While reigning AMC Player of the Week Tony Burks had a nice game, scoring 14 points going 5-of-9 from the field, he wasn’t the only one who found success against Hannibal (7-21). Kemryn Jenkins provided a nice spark off the bench, scoring 11 points and going 3-of-7 from deep.
The Cougars also got big contributions from their starting big men, with Chima Oduocha leading the team in scoring with 18 points going 8-of-13 from the field. Collin Parker also scored in double figures, adding 15 of his own, going 4-of-5 on 3-pointers.
“We had multiple guys that had better scoring,” Brock said. “Jenkins gave us a big lift in the first half coming in and hit a couple 3s. Chima and Tony have both been super consistent for us all year, but the guy that’s really coming along right now is Collin Parker. He’s been really strong in the last three or four games.”
The second half was more of the same for each team. Columbia continued its offensive onslaught, finishing the game 51.7% from the field and 12 of 24 from 3 but also held the Trojans in check throughout the game too.
Grant Peters scored 19 for Hannibal, but no other Trojan hit double figures in scoring. Hannibal shot 40.7% from the field throughout the game and never broke through against the Cougars.
“I mean, you hold a team to 53, you’re gonna be happy,” Brock said. “We were able to switch to a zone, which (gave) us a little momentum going into the second half, then we stayed man the whole second half, and our guys really guarded them.”
Columbia’s next challenge is against No. 3 seed William Woods in the AMC semifinals. The Owls were the only team outside of No. 1 Missouri Baptist to knock off the Cougars in conference play, and Brock says the key for the team is focus.
“We need to have a good practice tomorrow. We need to be focused on having a really strong day of preparation,” Brock said. “At this point, everybody knows everybody, you’ve played everyone twice. Really, it’s a team that’s just playing their best on that given night, so that’s the focus. We want to be locked in and give our best effort.”