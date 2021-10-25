Columbia College men’s basketball opened its season with a 102-57 win over Central Christian College of the Bible.
The win wass the Cougarss’ 38th straight win against the Saints, a streak that dates back to 1988.
Chima Oduocha led the Cougars in scoring with 21. Carson Parker had 20, and Kemryn Jenkins and Collin Parker also had double figures with 11 and 10, respectively.
Columbia College plays again at 8 p.m. Friday, on the road against McPherson.
Missouri women’s golf in 12th after first day at The Ally
Missouri women’s golf sits in 12th after the first day at The Ally of play in Starkville, Mississippi.
Sophia Yoemans had the best day for the Tigers, shooting even-par 72 and is in a tie for 21st.
Emily Staples and Noelle Zoe Beijer both shot 76 on the day and are tied at 52nd.
Brianne Bolden finished 70th after posting a 12-over 84. Hallie Kuhns finished three strokes behind her after firing an 87.
Alabama’s Benedetta Moresco leads the field after the first day. She posted a 9-under 63. Alabama also leads the team leaderboard after the opening round.
Second-round play will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Ventura falls in consolation semifinals of ITA Central Regional Championship
Missouri junior Elys Ventura lost in the consolation semifinals Sunday to Kansas State’s Ioana Gheorghita in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Central Regional Championship.
Gheorghita lost to Southeast Missouri State’s Myroslava Zelenchuk in the consolation championship.
Ventura started the tournament by winning her first three matches before losing in the round of 32.
Once in the consolation bracket, Ventura beat Nebraska-Ohama’s Madison Gallegos and Oklahoma State’s Lenka Stara to advance to the semifinal round.
This tournament was the last of the fall for the Tigers. They resume play on Jan. 21 at Iowa.