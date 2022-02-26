Columbia College men’s basketball knocked off William Woods 77-52 in its American Midwest Conference semifinal matchup Saturday in Columbia. The game was a rubber game between the No. 2 seed Cougars and No. 3 seed Owls with the season series knotted up at one.
A loud Southwell Complex set the stage for what was expected to be a thriller of a contest, much like the teams other meetings this season. Columbia (21-11) however, jetted away from William Woods (18-14) to secure its spot in the AMC finals.
“We were well prepared. Credit our staff, Coach Green and Coach Covington did a great job,” Columbia coach Tomas Brock said. “When you get to this point and you play the team twice, both teams know each other well, so we had an idea of how we wanted to defend them, and our guys did a great job in executing that.”
After a close opening10 minutes, the Cougars finally seemed to find the answer in senior guard Kemryn Jenkins, who again provided a nice spark for Columbia off the bench, scoring eight points and coming up with a steal before the next substitution.
Columbia began to pull away in the last five minutes, going on a 14-4 run punctuated by a Tony Burks layup with less than a second to end the half with a 13-point lead. The Cougars absolutely dominated the glass, grabbing 11 offensive rebounds in the first half that led to more chances for the offense.
“The guys just made plays,” Brock said. “We were able to string a couple stops together, and that led to some transition baskets. That transition layup by Tony (Burks) right at the end of the half really sparked us going in the locker room.”
Things only got better for the Cougars in the second half. Columbia opened the half with a quick 10-2 run to open its lead to 21 before a quick timeout from William Woods.
Though it was a rather pedestrian day for the Cougars from the field, shooting 37.7% for the game, Columbia continued to move the ball well, dominate the boards and fluster the Owls offense in the second half to secure the win.
William Woods shot just 34.5% from the field and 22.7% from beyond the arc. The Owls didn’t score over 30 in either half.
The boards never stopped coming for the Cougars. Columbia finished with more rebounds (54) than William Woods had points. The Cougars also finished the day with 21 offensive rebounds compared to just six for William Woods, and more defensive rebounds (33) than total rebounds for the Owls (32).
“Guys were just going,” Brock said. “We were aggressive crashing the offensive glass. Credit our guys, I thought they did a great job of being physical and chasing the ball with two hands and making plays.”
Five Columbia players grabbed five or more rebounds with Cameron VanLeer leading the Cougars with 11 rebounds. Four Columbia players also scored in double figures, with Chima Oduocha tallying 14, Kemryn Jenkins scoring 12 and Collin Parker pouring in 11.
Burks led Columbia with 19 points. Though it wasn’t his best day from the field (5 of 18), the junior found a way to help the team by grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double, did damage at the free-throw line (7 of 9) and credited his teammates for their effort.
“I just planned on doing everything I could do to help my team win the game,” Burks said. “They believed in me. We came and fought hard and we all did what we had to do.”
Burks went down late in the game with an apparent leg injury but said he should be fine.
“It was just cramp,” Burks said. “Just a long hard fought game, and I cramped at the end.”
The win moves Columbia to the AMC tournament finals at 7 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis against No. 1 seed Missouri Baptist. The Spartans swept the season series against Columbia, but the Cougars are more focused on preparing themselves.
“We’ll take tomorrow off and then we’ll have a good practice Monday,” Brock said. “Regardless of who the opponent is on Tuesday, our focus is always on Columbia College and being the best version of us.”