Tony Burks scored 29 points, and Columbia College men's basketball managed to came back to beat Williams Baptist 79-72 for its fifth straight win Thursday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
The Cougars (16-5, 8-1 American Midwest Conference) trailed by four points heading into the half, but managed to overturn the Eagles' lead 5:55 into the second period.
Burks scored 17 of his points in the decisive second half, while Collin Parker fell one rebound shy of a double-double on his 16-point night.
Columbia next faces Lyon at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Cougars take down Eagles
Mallory Shetley scored 19 points, DeLaney Horstman recorded a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double and Columbia College women's basketball defeated Williams Baptist 87-57 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
The Cougars (14-4, 9-2 AMC) leaped out to a 31-12 lead after the first quarter behind 12 points from Shetley. The Eagles (11-8, 7-4) mounted a 9-2 run to start the second period to get within 12, but never managed to cut any further into CC's lead.
Columbia next faces crosstown foe Stephens at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia. When the two teams faced off Nov. 19 — the most-recent meeting between the teams — the Stars defeated the Cougars for the first time in program history.
Stars take down Hornets at home
Stephens College basketball got back into the win column with a 69-41 win over Harris-Stowe State at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.
Four players recorded double-digit scoring for the Stars (12-5, 7-4 AMC). Brooke Peters led Stephens, scoring 15 points off the bench. Allison Moore added 12 points, and Zaraya March and Arthel Massaquoi each notched 11.
Despite losing to Williams Baptist on Saturday, Stephens has now won three of its past four matchups.
The Stars next take a short trip to face Columbia at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.