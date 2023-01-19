Tony Burks scored 29 points, and Columbia College men's basketball managed to came back to beat Williams Baptist 79-72 for its fifth straight win Thursday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

The Cougars (16-5, 8-1 American Midwest Conference) trailed by four points heading into the half, but managed to overturn the Eagles' lead 5:55 into the second period. 

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

