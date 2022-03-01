It was a cruel way to lose for the Columbia College men’s basketball team. The Cougars lost 66-65 to Missouri Baptist in the AMC Tournament final, but that doesn’t begin to tell the whole story.
Columbia (21-12) had overcome an early 17-point deficit and had just taken the lead with 13 seconds separating it from an AMC championship, and all the Cougars needed was one more stop. Missouri Baptist (26-5) had been reeling for much of the second half, and now it felt the pressure.
The Cougars got what they wanted. Spartans guard Tyrell Andrews took an awkward shot with four seconds remaining that didn’t go, but somehow, amid a sea of Columbia bodies, John Yaeger grabbed the offensive rebound and sank a putback with 0.5 seconds to go.
Tony Burks managed to hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing Columbia possession but it was after the buzzer and the Cougars had lost.
It was the third meeting between these teams this year, and it was the third time Missouri Baptist came out on top. Columbia has only suffered defeat three times since New Year’s Day and all three were to the Spartans.
Columbia lowered the margin of defeat in each meeting and controlled much of the AMC finals matchup, but it was ultimately doomed by a slow start offensively.
The Spartans took a 29-12 lead with 6:07 to go in the first half, their largest of the night, but from then on the game belonged to Columbia. The Cougars found their groove offensively, going on a 13-2 run to close out the half and cut the deficit to six.
Columbia, like so many times this season, continued to carry its momentum into the second half and kept battling. The Cougars used a 16-2 run to take their first lead of the night with just more than 11 minutes to go.
Columbia played better defensively throughout the second half and kept Missouri Baptist on its heels. Columbia’s furious charge was punctuated by an and-1 by Chima Oduocha to fire up the Cougars bench and make it a 53-48 game.
Oduocha was a massive catalyst for the comeback, scoring 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. He was one of four Cougars that scored in double figures along with Cole Gerken who had 11, Collin Parker who had 10 and Burks who led the way with 20.
Columbia shot 49% from the field, while Missouri Baptist shot 46.4%. The Cougars also edged out the Spartans on the boards 32-29. The real difference in the game can be attributed to 3-point shooting.
Though Columbia had been a very good 3-point shooting team for much of the year, Missouri Baptist held it in check. The Cougars shot just 3 of 13 from deep, while the Spartans shot 7 of 21.
Missouri Baptist got its offense rolling down the stretch, with Jadis White making two critical shots to help the Spartans retake the lead. White led the Spartans in scoring with 18 points, with RJ Pair scoring 14 as the only other Spartan in double figures.
Both teams traded buckets and the lead in the final minute of play before Burks hit two free throws to give Columbia its final lead of the night before Yeager’s deciding bucket.
For the Cougars, it’s the second year in a row they’ve lost in the AMC Tournament finals. Columbia doesn’t currently have a game scheduled but could still be selected for the NAIA Tournament.