ST. LOUIS — There weren't many clear opportunities for either Columbia College men's soccer or Missouri Baptist. The Cougars' best chance came with just about a minute remaining in the first half.
Aaron Fernandez took a thunderous shot, which was deflected goal-bound off a defender. Just when it seemed that the favored visitors would take the lead, Spartans goalkeeper Wessel Berenschot flew across his goal to divert it away.
“Oh, your mouth just dropped,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “‘Really, that didn’t go in?’ I am amazed that we didn’t score a goal tonight. Give their keeper credit, but I think I’m giving their backline even more credit.”
The Dutch shot-stopper made several key saves to keep his side level in the 0-0 draw.
“At times, we’re a bit of a shooting range,” Berenschot said. “We did well holding them off, but a few will come through anytime, definitely (while) playing the No. 6 team in the country. … After all, it paid off.”
The Missouri Baptist defense did well throughout the evening. There weren’t many clear chances for the Cougars, and those that came were snuffed out by Berenschot and his defense.
Spartans center back Richie Taylor headed a goal-bound shot over the bar to keep his side level and potentially saving the point for the hosts in the second half.
“It feels good,” Taylor said. “(We) still got more work to do. I was in the moment, saw the ball coming down, just made sure I didn’t head it in the goal.”
The Cougars controlled possession and created chances, but the Spartans wouldn’t budge. Missouri Baptist defenders came up big for their home fans throughout the evening.
“I just haven’t seen a college soccer team block so many shots in a match,” Klein said. “Congrats to Mo. Bap. on a great performance tonight."
The draw means that Columbia is the No. 2 seed in the AMC Tournament. Lyon beat Williams Baptist in extra time to claim the No. 1 seed.
“It feels amazing,” Berenschot said. “I’m sorry for them, but it feels great — I must say.”
As for the Cougars, the mentality from here doesn’t change. They host the quarterfinal and potentially a semifinal, should they advance. A trip to Lyon could be on the horizon if both sides advance through as the top seeds.
Columbia would have had a share of the regular season conference title had it won Saturday evening. Despite that, Klein credited his side’s effort throughout the match and said he was pleased with how his players went out throughout the 110 minutes.
“That’s the biggest disappointment, that after many years in a row, we’re not the conference champs,” Klein said. “Now we gotta go find a way to win the conference tournament.”