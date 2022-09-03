Columbia College men's soccer beat Benedictine 2-0 on Saturday in Columbia.
Rece Gilmore opened the scoring for the Cougars in the first half.
The Ravens were not able to find a way to get any momentum in the next period.
Columbia doubled its lead in the 74th minute as Gilmore turned provider, setting up Nick Brandt.
It was the Cougars' first win of the season after being held to draws in both of their opening two games. CC will play four more nonconference games before beginning American Midwest Conference action Sept. 24.
Columbia next faces No. 5-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
