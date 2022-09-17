Midway thorough the second half, R. Marvin Owens Field became the site of a goalie war between No. 3 Columbia College men's soccer and No. 12 Grace College.
Following a Cougar possession ending in a header from Jackson Schrum that was corralled by Lancers goalie Matteo Conci, Grace would work a long-winded possession, not allowing Columbia to clear.
A foul on the Cougars would lead to a corner kick, and amid the chaos of the ball being knocked around, Grace's Martim Sequeira would unleash a beautiful bicycle kick to beat Columbia's freshman goalie William Reese, giving Grace a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute.
Columbia (2-2-2) had plenty of chances throughout, most notably a Carter Redford screamer in the 28th minute that looked like it would find the top of the net, but a desperate one-handed stab from Conci would keep the Cougars off the board.
Columbia had another good opportunity just a few minutes later when Nick Brandt nearly tucked a goal into the bottom right corner, but a diving Conci would again squash the attempt.
Grace (5-0-3) started the game aggressive, firing four shots, three of which were on target before the Cougars could even register one of their own. But Columbia controlled the tempo for much of the game following that, putting four shots of its own on frame before the half was over, but Conci saved the day each time.
Conci was the star for the Lancers, saving all eight shots on net sent his way, including two golden Cougar opportunities in the waning moments of the match. His effort was the catalyst behind Grace's big win, as even though the Cougars outshot the Lancers 17-15; they simply couldn't get the ball past Conci.
For the Cougars, it's the second match in a row that they found themselves shutout. Columbia improved in the shot department from its previous matchup against No. 6 Mid-America Christian, but still found its offensive efforts thwarted.
The Cougars look to get a win at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the road against John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Ark.
Columbia College women's soccer holds off late surge from Grace to hand Lancers their first loss
A battle of the 17th and 18th ranked teams went down to the wire as No. 18 Columbia College women's soccer staved off a late comeback attempt from No. 17 Grace to grab a 2-1 victory, giving the Cougars back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Columbia (3-3-1) dominated the first half, putting Grace (5-1-1) in a 2-0 hole at the half following goals from Abigail Logan and Madeleine Shylanski within 7 minutes of each other. The Cougars outshot the Lancers 10-6 in the first half, but Grace would flip the script in the second half.
The Lancers were necessarily aggressive, fighting tooth and nail in an effort to avoid their first loss of the season. Grace outshot the Columbia 10-1 in the second half and would score in the 69th minute to make it 2-1.
The Lancers kept the pressure up, firing four more shots in the final 11 minutes, three of which came in a three minute span, but the Columbia defense was able to hold and serve Grace its first defeat of the season.
The Cougars looks to make it three wins in a row at 5 p.m. Tuesday when Columbia travels to Siloam Springs, Ark. to face No. 12 John Brown.