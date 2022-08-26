Columbia College Men's Soccer kicked off it's highly-anticipated season with a matchup against the No. 6 ranked team in the nation, Missouri Valley. The Cougars, ranked No. 4 in the nation, played an evenly matched game that ended in a 1-1 draw. 

It was a tough defensive first half for each team, with neither breaking through for a goal. Missouri Valley had five shots with just one being on goal, while Columbia had two of its four first-half shots on net.

  Sports Reporter, fall 2022

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

