Columbia College Men's Soccer kicked off it's highly-anticipated season with a matchup against the No. 6 ranked team in the nation, Missouri Valley. The Cougars, ranked No. 4 in the nation, played an evenly matched game that ended in a 1-1 draw.
It was a tough defensive first half for each team, with neither breaking through for a goal. Missouri Valley had five shots with just one being on goal, while Columbia had two of its four first-half shots on net.
The second half saw an uptick in offensive chances as Missouri Valley would have five corner kicks, but still just two shots on goal in the half. Unfortunately for the Cougars, one shot would get past goalkeeper Liam Gibbs as in the 55th minute, as Stevan Milosevic would open the scoring and give the Vikings a 1-0 lead.
Columbia would not be down long however. The Cougars put three shots on goal in the second half and one would find the back of the net in the 61st minute off the foot of Ethan Blake to tie the game at one apiece.
The game would stay deadlocked there for the remaining time with few chances for either squad. Columbia had a last-gasp chance in the waning minutes when James McFarlane sent one last shot on goal, but it was grabbed by Vikings goalkeeper Dusan Milosevic for his fourth save of the match.
That would be the last chance for either side, and both teams settled for starting the season 0-0-1.
Columbia will be back in action at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Indiana Wesleyan. The Cougars will travel to Marion, In. for the matchup.
Columbia College volleyball wins first game of season in sweeping fashion
Columbia College volleyball got off to a slow start in the first set but then went on a run in its first game of the first day of the Hampton Inn Volleyball Classic at Southwell Complex. The Cougars didn't look back after the first set and went on to beat Grand View 3-0.
Alayna Rooks and Beyza Bektasoglu both had 11 kills to help Columbia College put the icing on the cake against Grand View. It was the first time Columbia College has beaten Grand View since 2015. Grand View had won the previous five matches.
Grand View got off to a fast start in the first set and went up 13-8. It was dictating the tone of the match. The Vikings' defense had Columbia College on its heels with seven attack errors. Then, Columbia College coach Allison Jones-Olson called a timeout to get her players to settle down and get their minds and composure back in the game. After the timeout, Columbia College turned on a switch and all the momentum went its way. It went on a 17-6 run to win the first set 25-20.
Columbia College was all gas and no brakes and didn't let up on Grand View in the second set. Emily Box and Sydney Beasley tried to help Grand View gain some momentum late in the set after back-to-back kills got the Vikings within five (22-17). However, Columbia College was too strong for Grand View to come back and win the second set.
Columbia College didn't let up in the third and final set, winning 25-15. Jones-Olson commented on her strategy of how her team fought back and changed the momentum of the match after they were down big early in the first set.
"Getting together, coming back, regaining our composure and finishing that match, finding our tempo was a big thing. For us, it was confidence," she said.
Columbia College volleyball can't close door on Eastern Oregon
Following its victory over Grand View, Columbia looked to sweep its opening day in the CC Hampton Inn Classic with a win over 12th-ranked Eastern Oregon. However the Cougars squandered an early lead and would drop the match three sets to two.
The Cougars played well in the opening two sets, winning each one 27-25 to give Columbia (1-5) a commanding lead, and potentially setting up its second 3-0 sweep of the day.
Eastern Oregon (5-1), however, would not go down so easily. The Mountaineers dominated the third set, winning 25-17, and replicating that effort with another comfortable 25-17 set victory, setting up a decisive fifth set.
The final set was a back-and-forth affair with Columbia holding the lead throughout much of the final set, even taking a 9-8 lead, but Eastern Oregon countered with a three-point run to take an 11-9 lead and the Cougars would never lead again.
Columbia would tie the set up at 11, but the Mountaineers would pull away again, going on a 4-1 run and ending the set and the match on a Madison Morgan kill to complete the comeback from down two sets to none.
The Cougars will look to rebound in the final day of the CC Hampton Inn Classic beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday against Lindsey Wilson College, before facing John Brown University at 3 p.m. Saturday. Both matches will take place at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Columbia College announces coaching promotions in two sports
Columbia College announced the promotions of Meg Goddard and Craig McAndrews from their roles as Assistant Head Coach, Goddard for men's and women's soccer and McAndrews for baseball. Each was named Associate Head Coach in their respective sport.
"Meg has been a loyal member of our staff for many years now. She has a wonderful understanding of the game of soccer, has a passion for the game, and has committed herself to the profession of coaching," Columbia College Men's and Women's Soccer Head Coach said in a press release. "Her detailed knowledge of the NAIA, Columbia College, and both our men's and women's soccer programs make her the perfect candidate to move into our new Associate Head Soccer Coach position. I want to thank Meg for her many years of dedication to Columbia College soccer, and congratulate her on her new role within our program."
Goddard is in her seventh season with both soccer programs, overseeing a period in which the programs have made a combined twelve NAIA tournaments, and ten total AMC championships.
"I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow at CC. I appreciate the support from Coach Klein and Coach Arnold and I look forward to this fall season," Goddard said.
As for McAndrews, he also enters his seventh season, and has been apart of an AMC postseason championship and two first-place regular season conference finishes. Head Baseball Coach Darren Munns called him a "major asset for the college, our baseball program and the young men he positively impacts."
"I am lucky and blessed to work for Coach Munns and Columbia College," McAndrews said. "I feel very honored and humbled to receive this promotion."