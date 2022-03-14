Columbia College announced Monday on Twitter that it decided to mutually part ways with men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach Tracy Jex after six seasons . The Cougars will immediately begin searching for a new coach.
“I would like to thank Columbia College, James (Arnold), Cindy (Potter), Drew (Grzella) and the administration for the privilege and honor to be a part of the Columbia College family for the last seven years,” Jex said in a news release. “We could not have had the success we had without great athletes and coaches. So, thank you to coach (Daniel) Radkowiec, coach (Meaghan) Rice, coach (Mason) McCaleb and Cougar student athletes and coaches past and present.”
Jex joined Columbia in 2015 and served one year as the assistant men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach before taking over as the head coach in the fall of 2016.
“We thank Tracy for his commitment and efforts during his time and wish him and his family nothing but the best for the future,” Cougars athletic director James Arnold said in a news release.
Assistant coach Daniel Radkowiec will serve as interim coach while Columbia searches for Jex’s replacement.