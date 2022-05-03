The American Midwest Conference announced All-Conference and post-season awards for softball and baseball Monday. Columbia College players from both sports were included in the AMC awards.
The Cougars took home all five AMC softball season awards.
Karolina Arbova received Player of the Year, Ella Schouten was honored with Pitcher of the Year and Freshman of the Year, Athena Wheeler won Newcomer of the Year and Wendy Spratt picked up Coach of the Year.
Arbova had an exceptional season at the plate, registering 49 hits, 11 home runs and tying for the AMC lead with 40 RBI in 111 at-bats.
In her first collegiate season, Schouten performed superbly in the circle. The freshman led the conference with 14 wins, six shutouts, 126 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .185.
Wheeler was another Cougar that had a solid first season with the program. She led the conference with 12 home runs and had 43 hits and 35 RBI in 117 at-bats.
Columbia’s Spratt guided the team to an undefeated record in AMC play while also finishing the regular season with an 18-game winning streak.
Five Cougars players made first-team All-Conference: Arbova, Taylor Barnes, Lexi Dickerson, Schouten and Wheeler.
Two players were also included in the second-team All-Conference: Avgustina Arbova and Emily King.
Cougars pitcher Madison Ramsey is Columbia’s representative on the Champions of Characters team.
On the baseball side, two Columbia players received AMC season awards.
Indy Stanley earned Newcomer of the Year and Dan Fick picked up Newcomer Pitcher of the Year.
At the plate, Stanley was second in the AMC with a .418 batting average and notched eight home runs, 66 hits and 49 RBI in 158 at-bats.
On the mound, Fick pitched 66 innings, allowing 14 earned runs on 42 hits and 14 walks while striking out 53 batters. He allowed the least earned runs out of any AMC pitcher and gave up the second least hits.
There were four Cougars players that made first-team All-Conference: Fick, Kaleb Richards, Stanley and Kellen Williamson.
For the second-team All-Conference, two Columbia players were selected: Bryce Taylor and Braden DeSonia.
First baseman Kole Ficken and shortstop Devyn Lopez were included in the Gold Glove Team.
Columbia’s representative in the Champions of Character team is pitcher Andrew Baker.