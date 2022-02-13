Columbia College softball ended its season-opening series of games with a 4-1 victory over McPherson. The win moved the Cougars to 3-2 and was the conclusion of their five-game stint at the NAIA Winter Invite in Allen, Texas.
Pitching led the way for Columbia, with starter Alyssa Roll going 5⅔ innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out nine Bulldogs. Roll was the winning pitcher, moving her record to 1-2 on the season.
Roll was relieved by Ella Schouten who struck out three of the four McPherson batters she faced to finish off the game.
The Cougars' bats stayed hot in the cold weather, picking up 9 hits in the contest. Karolina Arbova knocked in three of the four Columbia runs.
Columbia will return to action at 11 a.m. Friday at the USAO Invitational in Chickasha, Oklahoma. The sixth-ranked Cougars will take on the third-ranked University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
It will be the second time this season the teams have played. The Drovers won the first meeting between the two 8-0.
Illinois sweeps MU tennis
Missouri tennis fell to Illinois on Sunday by a score of 4-0. The loss puts the Tigers at 2-3 on the season.
Missouri's closest match came in doubles play, as Romary Cardenas and Ellie Wright nearly secured their first win as a duo this year, but the Illini won the point and the match was labeled unfinished.
Additionally, Bronte Murgett gave Illinois' Kate Duong a run for her money, leading 3-2 in the third set of singles play, but the match was also left unfinished.
The Tigers will next travel to take on Iowa at 12 p.m. Tuesday in Iowa City.