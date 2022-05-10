Columbia College softball received the No. 3 seed in the Henderson Bracket of the NAIA National Championship opening round on Tuesday.
The Cougars will play their opening-round games at Morgan Stadium in Henderson, Tennessee.
Outside of Columbia (No. 18 NAIA coaches’ poll, 33-10), the Henderson Bracket includes No. 1 seed Freed-Hardeman (No. 3, 48-3), No. 2 seed Madonna (No. 19, 31-7) and No. 4 seed Friends (30-19)
For Game 1 of the Henderson Bracket opening round, the Cougars will play against Madonna on Monday.
If it wins, Columbia will play in Game 3 on Tuesday against the winner of the Game 2 matchup between Freed-Hardeman vs. Friends. A CC loss means it will play the loser of Game 2 in Game 4 on Tuesday.