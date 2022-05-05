Columbia College softball got its toughest test in the American Midwest Conference tournament so far, needing a big sixth inning to pull away from Hannibal-LaGrange to secure a 5-0 win. It was the first game of the tournament in which Columbia didn’t run-rule its opponent.
This was the second game in as many days between the two, and Hannibal-LaGrange (17-24, 11-7) gave Columbia (31-10, 18-0) a much better challenge this time around.
Columbia opened the scoring with an Emily King sacrifice fly to make it 1-0, but the next five innings would see each team locked in a pitchers’ duel. Though both teams would have scoring opportunities throughout, neither drew blood until the sixth.
Columbia didn’t have its cleanest day in the field, and three errors got pitcher Lexi Dickerson into a number of jams. Dickerson, however, was able to escape each time, including leaving runners stranded on second and third in the fourth.
Dickerson finished with her second complete game of the tournament. She surrendered six hits and a walk but struck out 10 Trojans to secure Columbia’s fifth straight shutout.
Columbia finally got to Trojans starter Emily Bohm in the sixth, plating four runs to go ahead 5-0 and break the game open. The backbreaker was a two-run Avgustina Arbova double.
Arbova was the only Cougar with multiple hits and RBI in the game.
The win puts Columbia in the best-of-three championship series. The Cougars will take on the sixth-seeded William Woods in a doubleheader beginning at noon Friday at the Antimi Softball Complex. A Game 3, if necessary, would take place Saturday.