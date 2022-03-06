No. 6 Columbia College softball split its two games Sunday on the final day of the 2022 Gulf Coast Invitational, losing 7-0 to Webber International in its first game but beating Bethel 4-2 in its second.
The Cougars are back in action against Friends at 3 p.m. and Kansas Wesleyan at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the McPherson Classic in McPherson, Kansas.
Columbia College lacrosse falls to Cumberlands
No. 5 Columbia College men’s lacrosse was destroyed by No. 4 Cumberlands, losing 17-5 on Sunday in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
The Patriots' offense was too much for the Cougars. Cumberlands outshot Columbia 57 to 21 and had a 44 to 17 ground ball advantage.
Cougars goalkeeper Bryce Peltier matched his save total against Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday, finishing with 18. The freshman has made at least 17 saves in each of his first four starts.
Meanwhile, Patriots goalkeepers Will Settle and Michael Toohey made just seven stops combined.
Tyler Parrott was Columbia’s top performer on offense, netting a hat trick and assisting a score.
Cumberlands was led offensively by Dylan Crouch, who scored two goals and assisted six.
Christian Vanover finished with a game-high four goals for the Patriots.
Up next, the Cougars will face Clarke at noon Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa.