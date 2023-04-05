Columbia College softball split its doubleheader Wednesday against Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.
The Cougars (10-15) won the first matchup 4-1, while the Comets (19-15) ran away with the second matchup to win 18-1.
In the first contest, CC sophomore Ella Schouten, a Rock Bridge grad, pitched a complete game, finishing the day with 13 strikeouts while allowing five hits and one earned run. The scoring for the Cougars started in the top of the third, with senior Abigail Pringer hitting a leadoff single and later coming home on an RBI single by Emily King. Junior first baseman Athena Wheeler hit a three-run home run to extend the lead later that inning.
In the second game, the Comets blitzed Columbia starter Jazlin Gottman for six runs in the first inning. They didn’t ease up, scoring four in the second inning before putting up eight runs in the third.
Columbia returns for a doubleheader against Harris-Stowe State beginning at 2 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
