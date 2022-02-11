Columbia College softball starting pitcher Alyssa Roll gave up nine hits and three runs in five and one third innings pitched as the Cougars dropped their season opener 4-0 against Oklahoma City in the NAIA Winter Invitational in Allen, Texas. Columbia beat Oklahoma Panhandle State 5-0 in its second game of a doubleheader Friday.
In the first game, the Stars scored their first two runs on first baseman Mallory McCoy’s two RBI single in the top of the fourth. Second baseman Nicole Robinson’s RBI double to left field in the sixth inning made it 3-0. Oklahoma City scored its final run in the seventh, right fielder Brooklyn Mason’s RBI double to left.
Columbia’s defense didn’t help its pitching. The Cougars had five errors, including three from catcher Mackenzie Kasarda.
Taylor Barnes’ leadoff double to left center in the top of the sixth was Columbia’s only extra-base hit.
Against Oklahoma Panhandle, freshman pitcher Ella Schouten threw a complete-game shutout for the Cougars, allowing only three hits and striking out seven.
Columbia’s offense provided Schouten with support early on, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second. Right fielder Jodi Polly’s RBI single opened the scoring for the Cougars and made it 1-0 Columbia. Karolina Arbova’s two-run homer put Columbia up 3-0 over the Aggies.
In the fifth-inning, Kaylie Kaufman gave the Cougars a four-run lead with an RBI single to left field.
Columbia third baseman Athena Wheeler’s solo shot to left field in the sixth put the Cougars up by five and all but cemented a victory.
The Cougars are back on the diamond against Science & Arts at 10 a.m. and Bellevue at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the NAIA Winter Invitational in Allen, Texas.
CC baseball begins season with a sweep against York
Columbia College baseball opened its campaign with a three-game sweep of York, including two wins Friday.
The Cougars beat the Panthers 3-1 in the first game, thanks to a sixth-inning rally.
In the sixth, leadoff hitter Braden Desonia walked, then shortstop Kellen Williamson drove him in with a triple that gave Columbia a 2-1 lead. Kole Ficken capped it off with an RBI single to send Williamson home.
Both teams had an error apiece and each of those mistakes allowed a run to score.
Williamson’s throwing error in the fourth allowed Panthers first baseman Jesus Licon to score from second and give York a 1-0 lead.
Panthers third baseman Daniel Polo’s fielding error in the fifth allowed David Dell to score from third. York’s error gave the Cougars their first run and tied it at 1-1.
Jake Deakins was credited with the win for Columbia, he pitched the final three innings, striking out four batters and allowed only one free pass.
Game two of the doubleheader saw the Cougars beat the Panthers 6-3.
Just like the first game, Columbia came back and won in the sixth inning, scoring five runs and overcoming a 3-1 deficit.
Desonia started things off, tying the game with a pinch-hit two RBI double. York pitcher Zane Barnett’s wild pitch to designated hitter Tom McKenna sent Williamson home from third and gave the Cougars a one-run lead. McKenna made it a two-run advantage with an RBI single. The Panthers woes continued as a fielding error on Ficken’s batted ball put Columbia up by three.
York’s fielding and pitching mistakes in the sixth ended up being the dagger at Battle.
The Cougars look to continue their winning ways in their doubleheader against Ozarks beginning at 1 p.m. Friday in Point Lookout.
MU swim and dive in Louisville
Missouri's No. 14/19 men and women's swim and dive teams came into Louisville a little short-handed this week, with just seven swimmers and two divers competing. A majority of the team, 22 athletes from both the men and women's teams, have been selected to compete in the SEC Championships.
"You can only send so many athletes," coach Andrew Grevers said. "So for these guys, it's a bit of a taper meet. They get the chance to just show off their hard work and wrap up their season."
For the men's team, freshman Ethan Roach made sure to end his season on a high note with a third-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke (1:48.98) and 100 freestyle (46.37). For the women's team, junior Lili Horvath won the 200 butterfly (2:02.03), and fifth year Molly Hogg finished second in the 200 backstroke (1:58.28).
Both dive teams also had standout performances on Friday. For the men's team, sophomore Jude Dierker finished second in the platform dive (292.43), and Catie Rodocker won the women's platform (233.85).
Missouri's men's and women's swim and dive teams will compete in the first day of the SEC Championships on Feb. 15 at the University of Tennessee Aquatics Center.
Weber, Stauffer show out for MU track and field
Missouri track and field opened the Tyson Invitational on Friday with 12 new personal records, including two weight throwers — redshirt junior Mitchell Weber and redshirt senior Ethan Hanson — entering the SEC's top 20 for the event.
Weber threw for a PR of 66 feet, ½ inches, placing him No. 12 in the SEC for the weight throw. Hanson now ranks No. 20 with a PR of 59-2.
On the women's side, senior Sydney Oberdiek took first place in the weight throw with a 63-8¼ hurl. Oberdiek moves to No. 10 in the SEC for the women's weight throw.
Graduate student Emily Stauffer's 59-1½ throw moves her to No. 19 in the SEC for the women's weight throw.
In the women's long jump, sophomore Ayele Gerken set a new PR with a 20-3 leap, tying her for both No. 7 in the SEC and No. 27 in the NCAA. Gerken's jump places her third all-time in program history for the women's long jump.
In the 3,000-meter, junior Marquette Wilhite set a new PR with a 8:03.64-second run, moving him to No. 10 in the SEC. Wilhite's time is third in program indoor history.
Three other Missouri runners — redshirt senior Nathan Hall, sophomore Quentin Worley and freshman Trevor Peimann — set personal records in the 3,000 with times of 8:24.21, 8:40.18 and 8:28.62 respectively.
On the women's side, redshirt senior Melissa Menghini took first place with 9:29.14 time. Freshmen Abbey Wilson and Allison Newman both set new personal records, running 9:54.12 and 10:11.32 respectively.
In the men's 60 hurdles, junior Zachary Charles set a new PR with an 8.36 run. On the women's side, freshmen Isabella Sokolova and Mira Baccile also set personal records with times of 8.73 and 9.29 respectively.
The Tigers are back in action at 11:45 a.m. Saturday for the second day of the meet.
Missouri will begin the day with the men's triple jump. The Tigers have one competitor — junior Georgi Nachev, the 2022 Arkansas Invitational triple jump champion.