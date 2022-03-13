After falling to No. 24 in the national rankings, Columbia College softball seems to finally be hitting its stride. The Cougars swept a doubleheader in the final day of the McPherson Classic to finish the weekend 3-0.
Columbia (10-8) started the day with a 1-0 win over No. 25 Morningside. The Cougars had 10 hits in the game but struggled to breakthrough until the fourth inning, when Taylor Barnes hit an RBI triple to score Jacey Meyer.
Morningside (9-5) was unable to solve Columbia starter Lexi Dickerson, who turned in her best outing of the season. Dickerson tossed a complete-game shutout, setting season bests with seven innings pitched, six strikeouts and no walks. Dickerson moved her record to 1-2.
Columbia's second game was against Friends (7-7) and the Cougars picked up a 7-6 win. Columbia struck early, putting four runs on the board in the second, three of which came courtesy of an inside-the-park home run from Barnes.
Barnes got a fourth RBI in the game and Columbia stretched its lead to five before Friends made a late comeback attempt. While Cougars starter Madison Ramsey gave up just two over 3⅓ innings pitched, Ella Schouten entered in relief and struggled to keep Friends off the board.
The Falcons scored three in the sixth and scored again in the seventh to cut the deficit to one. Schouten struck out Hannah Lang to escape with a victory and secure Columbia's fourth-straight win.
The Cougars will be back in action at 2 p.m. on March 25 at the Antimi Softball Complex in Columbia against MidAmerica Nazarene. It will be Columbia's home opener.
CC Lacrosse no match for No. 3 St. Ambrose
Columbia College lacrosse dropped its game against St. Ambrose 15-8, continuing the Cougars tough early season schedule. St. Ambrose was the second straight top-five team the Cougars have played.
Columbia (1-4) took a quick 2-1 lead in the first before St. Ambrose (4-0) scored six goals to pull away. St. Ambrose ended the half on a 9-1 run, including a goal just five seconds before the end of the half.
Three players recorded a hat trick for St. Ambrose with eight different players scoring for the Bees. Derek Howard recorded a hat trick for Columbia, and was one of five Cougars with a goal.
Columbia's next game is at 2 p.m. Monday in Dubuque, Iowa, against Clarke.