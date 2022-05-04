For the second straight American Midwest Conference Tournament game, Columbia College softball run-ruled its opponent in five innings. The Cougars defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 9-0 on Wednesday in Columbia, outclassing the Trojans at the plate and in the circle.
The one-two punch of Taylor Barnes and Mackenzie Kasarda at the plate proved to be pivotal for CC.
Barnes started the rout in the top of the second inning, driving in a run on a triple to deep center.
Following Barnes’ at-bat, Columbia’s two-hole hitter made it back-to-back triples. Kasarda hit the ball right to Trojans right fielder Madison Staley but beat her throw, sliding into third.
In the fifth, Barnes led the inning off with her second triple of the game.
“I thought they (Barnes and Kasarda) did a great job,” Columbia coach Wendy Spratt said. “Taylor (Barnes), we've been trying to work on the bunting a little bit. She has been bunting and hitting for a long time, all year. And the last few games we've been working on our bunting to get that back and she’s doing a great job there. And (Hannibal LaGrange) played her in pretty tight so she couldn’t bunt. So we had to go back to our hitting philosophy and she did extremely well against a couple of different pitchers.”
For the second time, Kasarda sent Barnes home, this time on a single to center. Kasarda registered her second RBI, tying her with teammate Emily King for the game-high.
King drove her first run in on a single to shallow center in the second. It was the Cougars’ third straight run-scoring play in the second, coming after Barnes’ and Kasarda’s RBI triples.
Two innings later, King smoked a pitch over the fence near the foul pole in left field. It was King’s fourth home run this season and first in just more than a month.
“We've had a lot of run production really throughout our lineup the last few days,” Spratt said. “(King’s) been great, it's not a few people carrying the load. I mean everybody is hitting the ball, seeing the ball well, either scoring runs or hitting people in. So we're pretty excited about that.”
The Cougars’ number one, two and three hitters drove in five of Columbia’s nine runs. Five different Cougars recorded at least one RBI.
After scoring three runs in the second, Abigail Pringer’s RBI double was the Cougars’ only scoring play in the third and gave them a 4-0 lead.
An inning later, Columbia added three more runs — one on King’s home run and two more on two Trojan errors.
During their final frame at the plate, the Cougars scored on Kasarda’s single and capped their scoring off on Avgustina Arbova’s double to right field.
Columbia (29-10, 18-0) starter Ella Schouten was credited with the win. The freshman pitched four innings, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out three.
Hannibal LaGrange (16-23, 11-7) only hit three balls into the outfield against Schouten.
“Hannibal (is) a really good team. They had a really, really great season,” Spratt said. “It really wasn't about what they were doing. I thought that we just really performed well today. I thought we hit the ball well. We timed all of their pitches well. And they had a good outing, but our players were ready to go.”