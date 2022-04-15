Columbia College softball used the long ball in Game 1 and pitching in Game 2 to complete a doubleheader of rivals Stephens College on Friday. The Cougars won the first game 15-1 in five innings and defeated the Stars 5-0 in seven innings in the second game.
Columbia put on a hitting masterclass in Game 1, registering four home runs, two from Athena Wheeler.
Wheeler’s first homer came in the bottom of the first, a three-run shot to center, gave Columbia its first three runs. An inning later, Wheeler hit another homer, smacking a two-run bomb that easily cleared the fence in right and made it 8-1 Cougars.
“Emily (King) and Athena (Wheeler) have been going back and forth in the three and four-hole," Columbia coach Wendy Spratt said. “It's just kind of funny how they perform in different roles and she (Wheeler) just moved back to the four-hole. Those were her next two at-bats, maybe she's more comfortable there. She did very well in that spot.”
Following Wheeler’s homer in the second, the Cougars’ next two round-trippers occurred in the fourth.
Karolina Arbova recorded Columbia’s third homer, hitting an inside-the-park homer as Stars right fielder Lyndsey Hood kept looking for the ball stuck in the fence. Struggling to find the ball, Hood urged the umpire to stop play but the blue allowed play to continue.
Taylor Barnes hit a three-run shot that barely scraped over the wall in right, scoring the game’s final runs. Barnes was the final batter Stephens starter Grace Tath faced.
Tath was credited with her fifth loss this season, moving her to 3-5. The Stars starter went 3 ⅔ innings and allowed 14 earned runs on 11 hits and one walk.
Fresh off receiving collegiate sportswoman of the year at the WIN awards Tuesday, Cougars starter Lexi Dickerson tossed a gem. The senior won her seventh game this season, pitching four inningsand allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven batters.
Following a solid performance at the circle from Dickerson in Game 1, Ella Schouten one-upped her teammate in Game 2.
Pitching 5 ⅓ innings of no-hit softball, Schouten registered eight strikeouts and allowed just three hits in her seven-inning shutout victory.
Stephens only hit two balls into the outfield in Schouten’s stellar outing. One of those balls that reached the grass was the hit that broke Schouten’s no-hitter.
Mia Adriano’s bloop single to center in the sixth gave the Stars their first hit.
All three of Stephens’ hits were singles — two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Schouten capped off her outing and sealed the sweep by striking out Mariah Thibodeaux on a pitch up and in.
“She (Schouten) does a very good job on the circle, “ Spratt said. “We were kind of bummed about that little hit that went right over the second baseman’s head. That's how it happens sometimes — when you have a no-hitter going — so I thought she did an excellent job… She was pitcher of the week last week in the AMC, she's performing well.”
Even though they lost, Stars pitcher Gillian Hale also threw a complete game.
Hale had a rocky start to her outing, allowing five runs in the first two innings but followed it up with four shutout innings.
Columbia scored its first two runs on Wheeler’s single down the left-field line in the first. Between the two games, Wheeler drove in seven runs.
Avgustina Arbova’s ground out to second sent King home and gave Columbia a 3-0 lead.
During the next at-bat, Karolina Arbova scored on Hale’s wild pitch, notching the Cougars’ fourth and final score in the first.
In the second, Columbia’s Barnes sent a run home on her ground out to shortstop. It was the final scoring play of the day.
The Cougars (22-10, 11-0 American Midwest Conference) won their 33rd straight AMC game and their 11th straight win against Stephens (8-18, 3-9).
“(Stephens) came out and played hard,” Spratt said. “I thought we were just on time with the pitching and I think that helped tremendously. Second game was a pretty close game. A hit here or there for them would have changed the dynamic of the game completely. So I thought we had timely hitting in the beginning of the game. Then, we let them stay in the game with us, thought they did a good job.”