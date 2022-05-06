Columbia College softball met William Woods in the AMC championship series for the second time in the last three tournaments, and the result was no different. Behind the bat of Athena Wheeler, the Cougars swept the No. 6-seeded Owls 9-1 and 17-3 to clinch their fifth-straight AMC title.
Game 1 of the best-of-three series at Battle High School was a dominant 9-1 win for the Cougars. Columbia (33-10, 18-0) turned to the red-hot Lexi Dickerson to start. The Owls were able to get leadoff hitter Emma Taylor aboard, but Dickerson retired the next three batters, stranding the runner.
This became a common theme throughout the game, with William Woods (23-23, 9-9) putting a runner on in four of the first five innings but never being able to solve Dickerson past that. The Owls finished just 1-for-13 with runners on.
The Owls would finally strike in the fifth on an RBI-double from Taylor that broke a scoreless streak of 38⅔ innings for Cougars pitching, but the game was out of reach at that point.
"We have four extremely good pitchers. On any given day, they can go out and beat anybody," Columbia coach Wendy Spratt said. "Lexi's a fifth-year senior. She's been in a lot of big games, and in the championship game she really stepped it up another notch and and did a fantastic job."
Dickerson would finish with a complete game, striking out seven Owls and allowing just one run on five hits in her six innings of work.
While Dickerson dominated, the Cougars bats wasted no time against Owls starter Kalee Wall, grabbing three runs in the first off back-to-back-to-back RBI from Athena Wheeler, Karolina Arbova and Avgustina Arbova.
The Cougars would pick up another run in the second off an Emily King double, were held scoreless in the third and explode for another four runs in the fourth. The exclamation point came courtesy of a Karolina Arbova moonshot three-run homer that made it an 8-0 ballgame.
Arbova finished Game 1 4-for-4 with four RBI. The Cougars collectively finished with 18 hits, six different players with multiple hits and no strikeouts.
"I really thought that everybody hit the ball well," Spratt said. "I felt like we were able to really time the balls, swinging at good pitches, and hit the ball hard."
The Cougars ended the game with Skyler Kauble knocking in the run-ruling single in the sixth to secure the 9-1 victory, setting up the decisive Game 2.
That contest was as much about Columbia winning the AMC championship as it was about Wheeler breaking the Cougars’ single-season home run record.
Wheeler, a sophomore out of Hickman, didn’t have the chance to play her freshman season.
“She’s part of the homegrown program for teachers here in Columbia, Missouri, and really the director (last season) felt like that was enough for her, that she didn't have time to be an athlete,” Spratt said. “But we had a change in leadership. And we had some people behind the scenes working so that she would have the opportunity. I think most people in athletics understand that student-athletes are very structured.”
Fast forward to her sophomore season, and Wheeler had 13 home runs heading into the AMC championship series. She needed at least one to tie and two to break Molly Carter’s season mark of 14 homers in 2017.
Wheeler’s first long ball was a three-run shot that easily cleared the wall in center, tying Carter’s record and giving Columbia an 8-3 lead.
Once Wheeler reached home, her teammates stormed the plate and celebrated with her as the crowd erupted.
In addition to tying Carter’s record, it was an important moment in a championship game for Columbia, as it was up 5-3 before Wheeler’s at-bat. The Owls had scored all three of their runs in the previous frame.
One inning later, history was made.
Wheeler smacked a pitch down low and skied it just over the wall near Battle’s scoreboard in left field, giving her a record-breaking 15 home runs on the season.
“Oh, man. I don't even know how to put it into words,” Wheeler said. “I had a lot riding on it, and I knew people really wanted me to break it and were thinking about it. And when I got into the box, I was like, ‘Just try to hit it hard, try to hit it square.’ And the first one, I was like, ‘I know it's gone.’ And then the second one, I was just trying to battle and I put a good swing on it. I was super excited.”
As she rounded the bases, Wheeler’s teammates were at home plate before her this time.
There were screams and shouts heard all around the park, from the Cougars faithful to Wheeler’s teammates hyping her up in the moment.
Walking back to the dugout, the Columbia team chanted, “Broken record.”
A performance overshadowed by Wheeler was that of Cougars shortstop Karolina Arbova, who went 4-for-4 and had an exceptional game as a fielder, too.
The Cougars’ first run scored on Arbova’s liner to center for a single.
In the third, Arbova singled, beating a throw from the William Woods third baseman and avoiding the third out.
During the Owls’ half of the fourth at the plate, Arbova was involved in all three outs, catching a pop fly on the second-base side for the first then fielding and making the throw for the final two outs.
Following that frame, Arbova hit a sacrifice fly to center that gave CC a 3-0 lead in the fifth.
In her final at-bat — which followed Wheeler’s history-making home run — Arbova rounded the bases on a inside-the-park solo homer to the wall in left.
“(Arbova) had a phenomenal year, winning conference player of the year,” Spratt said. “A lot of the voting happens on the offensive statistics, but she's had one of the best years as a shortstop of anybody that I've had. She's made several outstanding plays and all the routine plays as well. She's very smooth. She covers a lot of ground. She's got a great arm. She's very accurate, and I thought, overall, she's just been lights out.”
The Cougars were as a team, too.
Columbia outhit William Woods 17-8, registered no errors to the Owls’ four and recorded seven strikeouts to its opponents’ one.
“We always like to play William Woods; it's usually a battle,” Spratt said. “I've just been fortunate to be able to coach a lot of great athletes and to keep it going. I think success breeds success. Our team excels academically; our team GPA is 3.6. And on the field as well, they work hard. Every day, they have confidence and they go out and perform.”