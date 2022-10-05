Columbia College volleyball has dominated its crosstown rival in recent years.
Columbia College volleyball has dominated its crosstown rival in recent years.
Over the past 12 seasons, Columbia has won all 25 games against Stephens and swept all of them except for one instance — a four-set win — in 2013.
Wednesday’s matchup between the two teams at Silverthorne Arena was no different.
Stephens’ players played on a high note that sparked a brief climax in the crowd after taking a 5-2 in the second set to follow a first-set loss. But the Cougars played better, winning 3-0 down the road at Silverthorne Arena.
Stephens coach Mikayla Ell was taking the rivalry very seriously, especially against a Columbia team that into Wednesday on a 12-game winning streak.
“We talked a lot this week about, you know, some plans and some preparation for what we were going to do against them,” Ell said.
Columbia showed its strength, and the Stars were forced to take two timeouts as the Cougars raced out to a 14-point lead. Columbia’s Allana Capella completed several kills in the first quarter to help the team score.
Stephens withstood the pressure after the timeout and brought the score to 20-10 at one point, but Columbia took over the game again after a brief loss of control to win the set 25-12.
The Stars got off to a fast start in the second set, playing with good coordination and a high level of understanding between players to jump out to a 5-2 lead.
But Columbia kept adjusting and eventually got into its best shape again. The Cougars tied up the scoreline, prompting a period of multiple lead changes, but the Stars couldn’t make their leads last. The score was quickly widened until the Cougars took control of the game again.
Columbia took the set 25-16.
In the final set, neither side was able to pull away.
After a timeout, Columbia gradually expanded its advantage, leading by four points in a short period of time. In the end, the outstanding ability of Columbia led the Cougars to a match-ending 25-17 win.
Despite being swept again, Ell was pleased with the team’s performance, especially excellent defensive play, and she hopes the team can maintain its good shape throughout games.
“We’re just kind of focusing on each other and what we need to do in our roles and our jobs,” Ell said. “So continuing to be able to do that, to not just lead in sets, but actually win the sets, is kind of our next goal.”
Stephens next faces Kansas Christian College and Ottawa University (Kan.) in consecutive road games at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday in Overland Park, Kansas.
Columbia next plays at home against William Penn at 5 p.m. Friday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
