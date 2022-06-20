On one of the state’s most famous golf courses — Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis — 144 of Missouri’s top amateur golfers began their Missouri Amateur Championship campaigns Monday. Leading the local effort was a trio of Columbia College golfers past and present.
CC graduate student Cameron Vanleer and alums Gage Brauns and Hunter Parrish find themselves in good position to make the 36-hole cut after the opening round.
Vanleer and Brauns posted even-par 72s to end the day tied for 13th. Parrish is one stroke behind the fellow Cougars after a 73, which is also the number Rock Bridge grad Hunter Dubinksi posted to sit tied for 22nd.
Following the conclusion of the second round Tuesday, the field will be cut to 64 players and the match-play portion of the event will begin.
Walker Kesterson, a Southern Boone grad who competed for Missouri men’s golf in the 2020-21 season, shot 74 — the best number of any current or former Tiger in the field.
MU redshirt sophomore Dawson Meek is riding the cutline after opening with a 76. Players that signed for 77 on Day 1 sit in a tie for 65th.
YuTa Tsai, who was suspended from the MU golf team June 14 following his arrest for allegedly taking photos of a woman using a bathroom, is also in the field. He shot 75 and is tied for 41st.
Players with work to do to extend their tournament include MU’s Tommy Boone and Tolton’s Christian Rischer, who each shot 78 and are tied for 77th. Lake Leroux, son of Missouri coach Mark Leroux, and Rock Bridge grad Sean Minor both shot 79. Bruins golfer Devin Reichard signed for 80.
Missouri State senior Maxwell Kreikemeier and Western Carolina junior Presten Richardson lead the event at 6 under.
The second and final round of stroke play at Bellerive will begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.