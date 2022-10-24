Luisa Ferreira serves (copy)

Luisa Ferreira serves to William Penn University on Feb. 23, 2021, at the Southwell Complex in Columbia. "(Ferreira) runs our offense and is a constant voice on our court," CC coach Allison Jones-Olson said.

 Toby Young/Missourian

Columbia College volleyball is on a three-game winning streak after knocking off No. 4 Missouri Baptist on Oct. 20. The Cougars (19-9, 5-0 American Midwest Conference) are looking to keep the win streak going with five games left in the regular season, starting with Harris-Stowe State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia. The Cougars are (10-2) at home so far this season. 

Columbia has turned its season around opening the campaign 2-7. Columbia's offense has been the catalyst of its success. 

