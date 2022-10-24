Columbia College volleyball is on a three-game winning streak after knocking off No. 4 Missouri Baptist on Oct. 20. The Cougars (19-9, 5-0 American Midwest Conference) are looking to keep the win streak going with five games left in the regular season, starting with Harris-Stowe State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia. The Cougars are (10-2) at home so far this season.
Columbia has turned its season around opening the campaign 2-7. Columbia's offense has been the catalyst of its success.