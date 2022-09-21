Columbia College volleyball has been on a blistering stretch lately, winning six straight matches, including a sweep over No. 1 Missouri Baptist, after a 2-7 start.

The Cougars have lost just three sets during that time, sweeping four of their past five matchups, and look to continue that trend against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

