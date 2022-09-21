Columbia College volleyball has been on a blistering stretch lately, winning six straight matches, including a sweep over No. 1 Missouri Baptist, after a 2-7 start.
The Cougars have lost just three sets during that time, sweeping four of their past five matchups, and look to continue that trend against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.
Columbia’s hot stretch has been a collective effort but has primarily been anchored by right-side hitter Allana Capella, outside hitter Beyza Bektasoglu and setter Luisa Ferreira.
Ferreira has been invaluable for the Cougars. The junior leads the American Midwest Conference in assists per set by a wide margin with 11.33. The next closest in the conference is the Eutectics’ Jenna Brinson with 6.50 per set. Ferreira has been in a league of her own, winning AMC Setter of the Week twice as a key cog for the Cougars.
Capella and Bektasoglu have also been two of Columbia’s MVP’s. Capella leads the conference in hitting percentage at .563 and kills per set at 3.67, while Bektasoglu leads the team in kills with 117 and was named AMC Attacker of the Week on Monday.
Health Sciences and Pharmacy’sseason has been a struggle. The Eutectics enter with a 2-10 record and as losers of their previous three games. Health Sciences and Pharmacy is 0-13 all-time against the Cougars and have never won a set against Columbia.
The main threat for Health Sciences and Pharmacy is middle-blocker Evelyn McQueen. McQueen leads the team in kills with 99, kills per set with 2.20 and hitting percentage among players with multiple matches played with .236.
Columbia takes on the Eutectics at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia. It will be Columbia’s second conference matchup of the season.