Columbia College women’s basketball defeated Williams Baptist 88-75 on Saturday.The Cougars are undefeated through nine American Midwest Conference games for the first time since 2015-16. That season, Columbia won 13 straight AMC matchups to begin conference play.
Mackenzie Dubbert’s 3-point and free-throw shooting helped the Cougars (16-4, 9-0 AMC) to victory. Dubbert scored 22 points, going a perfect 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and 3 of 9 beyond the arc.
“We work on free throws every single day in practice, so definitely that helps out a lot with hitting them in games,” Dubbert said. “My teammates are just always hyping me up, always yelling at me to shoot it. So I think that’s a big thing, when everybody else has confidence in you, it builds your own confidence as well.”
It didn’t take long for Columbia’s offense to kick into gear, scoring 26 points in the first quarter. Abby Backes and Dubbert combined for 22 of those, scoring 14 and 8 respectively.
One of Columbia’s bigs, Clare Shetley, recorded a double-double — 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“I don’t know how many double doubles she’s had in a row,” Cougars coach Taylor Possail said. “She’s made it a goal now to win the rebounding crown. I think she’s right there.”
While she didn’t record consecutive double-doubles, Shetley has an impressive five on the season. Shetley has collected 180 boards through 19 games, tied for 27th in the nation.
“She didn’t have an easy matchup tonight,” Possail said. “Not very often does she have a size disadvantage.She was tonight and she turned that disadvantage into an advantage by using her athleticism.”
The Cougars’ free-throw shooting and offensive rebounding gave them the edge.
Columbia was clinical from the free-throw line, making 14-of-15 free throws, while the Eagles (10-9, 4-4 AMC) hit 14 of 23.
More scoring opportunities were provided by the Cougars’ 20 offensive rebounds, earning them 12 second-chance points. Meanwhile, Williams Baptist registered 12 offensive rebounds with eight second-chance points.
“They’re okay giving up 80 points because they expect to score 85-90 themselves,” Possail said. “We’re a team that averages 70 a game ... And so we knew coming in that that was going to be their mindset. You could see they were selling out. They sold out for some steals, and we had a few uncharacteristic plays. But when we settled in and just took care of the basketballit really neutralized them, which is why we were able to score the way we were able to pursue them today.”