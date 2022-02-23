After No. 7 Central Baptist’s comeback in the final two minutes of regulation, No. 2 Columbia College women’s basketball cruised to a 96-83 overtime victory in the American Midwest Conference quarterfinal.
The Cougars outscored the Mustangs 20-7 in overtime. Clare Shetley’s six points and two defensive rebounds in the final five minutes helped secure a semifinal berth.
In her final conference tournament, Shetley landed a contested shot that gave Columbia a 79-78 lead, which it held onto for the rest of the game. After draining her attempt, Shetley flexed in celebration.
“Well, this is playoff basketball, right? And the biggest thing is that seniors and veterans make plays,” Columbia College coach Taylor Possail said. “And Claire down the stretch with those free throws … that’s a veteran stepping up and making their free throws, and we need them to make their free throws.”
Shetley rebounded Alexis Augustus’ missed shot with three minutes left. Running in transition, Reagan Roetzel fouled Shetley, who sank both free throws.
Central Baptist (15-15, 5-13 AMC) coach Lyle Middleton was visibly upset following this sequence of bad plays. He slammed his clipboard against his knee and started yelling at the referee.
One constant for Columbia (23-6, 16-2) was its 3-point shooting. The Cougars were 13 of 27 from beyond the arc, including six from Mackenzie Dubbert and three from Allison Stiers.
Dubbert’s 3-point shooting masterclass paid dividends for the Cougars. The sophomore made 6 of 11 from deep, matching a career high from Feb. 15.
“(Dubbert) was fantastic, and she was aggressive, 11 3-point attempts for her is honestly probably not enough,” Possail said. “She’s a kid that needs to continue to fight her way and big for us in the playoffs. When you have a kid like that, that’s got that type of confidence shooting it, really critical.”
All 11 of Dubbert’s field-goal attempts were from beyond the arc, the rest of her 21 points came from free throws.
Another key player on offense was Stiers, who scored a season-high 22 points.
“And (Stiers) scores 22 while also trying to drag Alexis Augustus, who I think is one of the best players in the league, and so long, grueling, grinding night for Allison,” Possail said. “But she does a nice job scoring the ball when we need her to score it; she hits a couple of those 3s early as well.”
What kept Central Baptist in the game was its rebounding advantage. The Mustangs consistently picked up boards, totaling 18 in the first half and 20 in the second.
“We realized that we got to be better because that kept CBC in the game, and that gave CBC opportunities when they didn’t need those extra opportunities,” Possail said. “Look no further than the shot attempts: they shoot 76 times, we shoot 59 times. You can’t get outshot by 17 at home in the playoffs and expect success.”
A majority of the Mustangs’ made attempts were scored by Augustus and Aminata Seck, scoring 34 and 20 points apiece. Augustus also picked up 11 rebounds, earning her a double-double.
“(Augustus) gave her all and we had to go, we had to defend and so you know it’s tough preparing for kids that athletic and that smooth and that type of ability level,” Possail said. “But when they get going and it causes challenges and issues for us and our girls didn’t get discouraged they stuck with it.”
The Cougars will face No. 3 Missouri Baptist in the AMC semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
“When you get into the playoffs, every team is gonna throw a new wrinkle, every team is gonna throw a new challenge at you,” Possail said. “But it’s really critical that you don’t overthink your opponents and that you spend the time focus on you and make sure you make the plays.”